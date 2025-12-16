Nigeria’s import bill for food and beverages rose to N5.27 trillion in the first nine months of 2025, according to an analysis of data from foreign trade statistics reports released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This figure compares with N4.71 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024, translating to an increase of N553.22 billion or 11.74% year on year.

The expansion was driven largely by a sharp rise in primary food imports, while processed food imports grew at a much slower pace.

Quarterly data also shows that import growth strengthened progressively through the year, with the highest values recorded in the third quarter.

Primary food imports power overall increase

Primary food and beverage imports climbed to N2.54 trillion between January and September 2025, up from N2.11 trillion in the same period of 2024. This represents an increase of N434.53 billion, equivalent to 20.63%, making primary products the main contributor to the overall rise in food imports.

Imports of primary food items mainly for industrial use reached N1.52 trillion in the first nine months of 2025, compared with N1.27 trillion a year earlier. The increase of N244.98 billion reflects a 19.25% year-on-year growth, highlighting stronger demand for raw food inputs by manufacturers and processors.

Primary food imports mainly for household consumption also rose sharply. The value increased from N833.52 billion in the first nine months of 2024 to N1.02 trillion in 2025. This represents an increase of N189.55 billion, or 22.74%, indicating a notable expansion in household demand for imported primary food items over the period.

Quarterly trends show how rapidly primary imports accelerated in 2025. In the first quarter, primary food imports stood at N730.01 billion, only slightly above N726.76 billion recorded in Q1 2024. Growth strengthened significantly in the second quarter, when imports rose to N929.77 billion, compared with N711.23 billion in Q2 2024.

By the third quarter, primary food imports amounted to N881.11 billion, up from N668.38 billion in Q3 2024, reflecting a year-on-year increase of N212.73 billion or 31.83%.

Within Q3 2025, primary items mainly for industry surged to N535.34 billion, compared with N303.63 billion a year earlier. This increase of N231.71 billion represents a 76.30% rise. In contrast, primary imports mainly for household consumption eased slightly to N345.77 billion, down from N364.75 billion in Q3 2024, a decline of 5.21%.

Processed food imports grow slowly, industry takes the lead

Processed food and beverage imports rose more modestly during the period under review. Nigeria imported processed food products worth N2.73 trillion in the first nine months of 2025, compared with N2.61 trillion in the same period of 2024. The increase of N118.68 billion translates to a 4.55% year-on-year growth.

The increase was driven entirely by industrial demand. Processed food imports mainly for industrial use rose to N1.69 trillion between January and September 2025, up from N1.49 trillion in the corresponding period of 2024. This represents an increase of N199.92 billion, or 13.38%.

By contrast, processed food imports mainly for household consumption declined. The value fell from N1.11 trillion in the first nine months of 2024 to N1.03 trillion in 2025, reflecting a decrease of N81.23 billion or 7.30%.

Quarterly data shows a mixed pattern for processed food imports. In Q1 2025, imports stood at N940.95 billion, up from N865.49 billion in Q1 2024. Imports dipped slightly in Q2 2025 to N801.63 billion, compared with N818.25 billion a year earlier. However, Q3 2025 recorded a rebound, with processed food imports rising to N983.45 billion, up from N923.61 billion in Q3 2024.

The Q3 increase was driven by processed items mainly for industry, which rose from N510.54 billion in Q3 2024 to N638.84 billion in Q3 2025, an increase of N128.30 billion or 25.13%. Meanwhile, processed food imports mainly for household consumption declined from N413.08 billion to N344.61 billion, representing a drop of N68.47 billion or 16.57%.

Overall, the NBS data shows that Nigeria’s food and beverage import growth in 2025 was led by primary food items and industrial demand, while household consumption of imported processed foods weakened over the nine-month period.