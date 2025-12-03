The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved N100 billion for the rehabilitation of training institutions for the police and other security agencies across Nigeria, subject to final ratification by President Bola Tinubu.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President).

The development comes weeks after President Tinubu approved a total overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture, including the recruitment of additional security personnel.

What They Are Saying

According to Nkwocha, the approval at the 154th NEC meeting held virtually on Wednesday followed recommendations by the ad hoc committee earlier constituted to assess the state of police and security agencies’ training institutions nationwide.

The Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, noted in his presentation to the Council that most of the training institutions are in dire condition and require urgent rehabilitation.

He stressed that several of the facilities need immediate revamping to accommodate the 50,000 personnel set to be recruited.

Subsequently, NEC approved the sum of N2.6 billion for consultancy services for the project.

The Chairman of NEC, Vice President Kashim Shettima, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the situation.

What You Should Know

Recall that at the 152nd NEC meeting in October, President Tinubu proposed an overhaul and revamp of training institutions for security agencies nationwide.

Later, the President increased the Nigeria Police Force recruitment quota from 30,000 to 50,000, citing emerging security challenges across the country.

Tinubu maintained that his administration and the Armed Forces are responding to the national emergency by deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security-challenged areas.

The President also commended security agencies for working together to secure the release of the 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi and the 38 worshippers in Kwara State.

More Insights

Tinubu’s comments on state police come months after the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, announced that the National Assembly is drafting legal frameworks to pave the way for the establishment of state police across Nigeria.

This legislative move is part of several proposed measures aimed at addressing the escalating insecurity threatening national stability.

The move to establish state police is not new. A bill aimed at creating state police was initially introduced by former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu (PDP, Enugu) during the Eighth Senate.

The bill proposed a dual policing structure comprising the Federal Police, State Police, the National Police Service Commission, the National Police Council, and the State Police Service Commissions. However, the bill did not pass at the time.