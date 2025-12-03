The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has clarified that the much-debated 4% Development Levy on imported goods is not a new or additional burden on businesses, noting that it is a consolidation of multiple existing charges designed to simplify compliance, reduce unpredictability and strengthen Nigeria’s investment climate.

The Service gave the explanation in a statement issued on Wednesday, where it noted that the new Nigeria Tax Act (NTA) and Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA) have generated significant public reactions largely because of “misinterpretations,” especially around the new levy structure.

The agency stressed that the reforms are aimed at enhancing economic competitiveness, protecting incentives and securing long-term fiscal stability.

This explanation comes amidst serious concerns by individual Nigerians and businesses that the government would be placing more tax burden on them as it implements new tax laws from January 2026.

What the FIRS is saying

According to the agency, the 4% levy replaces a long list of fragmented charges that businesses previously paid separately, including Tertiary Education Tax, NITDA Levy, NASENI Levy, and Police Trust Fund Levy.

“This consolidation reduces compliance costs, eliminates unpredictability and ends the era of multiple agency-driven levies. The law also exempts small businesses and non-resident companies, offering protection to firms most vulnerable to economic shocks,” the FIRS explained.

FIRS also addressed concerns that the reforms might erode the appeal of Nigeria’s Free Trade Zones (FTZs). Contrary to earlier commentary, the agency clarified that FTZ incentives remain intact.

Under the new rules, FTZ companies can now sell up to 25% of their output into Nigeria’s domestic market without losing their tax-exempt status. A three-year transition period has also been introduced to help firms adjust seamlessly.

Officials say the adjustments are meant to curb abuses where some companies used FTZ licences to avoid domestic taxes while competing in the local market, undermining the purpose of the zones.

The new structure aligns Nigeria’s FTZs with global models in countries like the UAE and Malaysia, where the zones function primarily as export hubs.

15% minimum tax rate

Another major element of the reforms is the introduction of a 15% minimum Effective Tax Rate (ETR) for large domestic and multinational companies.

While some businesses have expressed worry about the impact, FIRS said the measure aligns with a global tax agreement endorsed by more than 140 countries under the OECD/G20 deal.

The agency warned that without adopting this rule, Nigeria risked losing revenue to the “Top-Up Tax” mechanism, where the home country of a multinational collects additional taxes if the host country charges below 15%.

By implementing it locally, Nigeria ensures that those revenues remain within its borders. The 15% ETR also applies to large domestic companies to maintain fairness and discourage profit-shifting.

New incentives for investors

The reforms equally introduce a modernized approach to taxing capital gains, now referred to as chargeable gains.

One of the standout provisions is the new reinvestment relief, which exempts investors from tax on gains if they reinvest proceeds from share sales into another Nigerian company within the same year.

The new rules also update loss treatment mechanisms, exempt low-value transactions to protect small investors and close loopholes that previously allowed companies to mask business income as capital gains.

What you should know

In November, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, had to clarify to the investing community that the new Capital Gains Tax (CGT) framework would not retroactively tax investment gains made before 2026.

The explanation came on the back of the steep decline in the capital market during that period as investors embarked on a mass selloff to avoid the tax.

In his explanations, Oyedele said CGT reform introduces a significant change in how the tax will be calculated for investments made before 2026.

Specifically, the cost base or reference price for calculating capital gains will be reset to the higher of two amounts: the actual amount paid to acquire the asset or the asset’s market value as of December 31, 2025.