Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi has criticised the federal government’s handling of insecurity in Nigeria, saying that they are either helping criminals or failing to do its job properly as insecurity continues to spiral across the country.

Obi made his statement in a post on his verified X account, calling for immediate, transparent, and independent investigation into the claims that government officials supplied weapons and logistics to criminals in Kwara State.

His remarks follow the circulation of a disturbing video from Kwara State showing suspected terrorists allegedly implicating government officials in supplying arms and logistics.

What happened

Late last week, troops of the Nigerian Army conducting operations in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State intercepted a group of armed men driving with government‑style patrol equipment and AK‑47 rifles.

According to a online reports, a video obtained by journalists showed several of the detained men were seen prostrated on the ground with their hands tied as soldiers questioned them over their activities and the origin of the weapons.

In the video, one of the suspects, speaking in Hausa and Nigerian Pidgin, alleged that the vehicle and rifles were provided by the Kwara State government.

The same suspect claimed that he did not personally collect the weapons but that they were recovered by their superior, whom he referred to as “our oga,”.

What he said

Peter Obi said the ongoing wave of kidnappings, banditry, and attacks raises serious concerns about leadership in Nigeria. He argued that when insecurity continues unabated day after day, it signals that the government is either helping the criminals or not doing its job properly.

“When insecurity persists on this scale, day after day, it points either to complicity or to a failure of leadership. No society should accept either.

“A government that truly makes human life a priority does not pamper insecurity; it eliminates it. The foremost responsibility of any government is the protection of life and property. Nigeria needs leaders of competence, transparency, and capacity – leaders who will end this insecurity once and for all, “he said

Peter Obi argued that despite enormous amounts of public funds being spent on security, the crisis of violence and kidnappings has worsened rather than improved with little to show for the money spent.

Obi stated that the incident reinforces the widely cited view of General Sani Abacha that prolonged insurgencies suggest government involvement.

“Any insurgency that lasts more than 24 hours, the government is involved,” he said

Security infrastructure

Obi went on to stress that the government controls key facets of the security apparatus, including telecommunications, intelligence systems and financial monitoring, yet kidnapping, banditry and terrorism continue to thrive.

He recalled that between 2010 and 2015 under the then administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, the country invested in advanced police communication and tracking systems designed to monitor criminal movements and facilitate rapid response.

Obi also drew on remarks on former President Obasanjo saying that Nigeria now has the technology to track and catch criminals anywhere in the country but is rather negotiating with terrorists.

“Before I left office, Nigeria could identify and locate anyone who committed any crime anywhere in the country. Today, with technology such as drones and improved tracking tools, we can easily locate and remove them. But we are not doing that. Why are we negotiating with terrorists? “he stated

Obi questioned why despite all these, existing security equipment is not being used to track terrorists, no arrests or punishments have been made and why over 200 hostages remain captive.

What you should know

Nigeria has seen a string of violent and high‑impact security incidents that have rocked the nation and drawn broad public concern. The most high‑profile incident was the mass abduction at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State, where armed gunmen kidnapped more than 300 students and 12 teachers in late November.

Security forces worked to free some of the children, and at least 100 have been released so far, but many children and staff remain in captivity.

Also, gunmen stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State, killing the vice principal and abducting about 25 schoolgirls.

In Kogi State, armed attackers struck during a church service in Ejiba community, abducting a pastor, his wife and several worshippers. This incident deepened concerns as places of worship, schools, have become vulnerable to armed groups operating with growing confidence.