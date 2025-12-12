Republic of Benin’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Olushegun Bakari says the country sought swift regional support during the recent coup attempt, not because its armed forces were incapable, but to prevent large-scale civilian casualties.

Bakari spoke on Thursday on the sidelines of the 95th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers taking place from Dec. 10 to 12.

A group of military officers had appeared on national TV on Sunday to announce a takeover of power from the civilian administration. However, the attempted coup was foiled, with military intervention from ECOWAS.

What Benin Minister is saying

Bakari said the military was capable of handling the coup attempt but requested support to prevent bloodshed.

“We sought support not because our army was incapable, but because President Patrice Talon wanted to prevent heavy loss of life,” Bakari said at the ministerial briefing in Abuja.

Bakari and Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, jointly emphasized the need to reform and strengthen the ECOWAS Standby Force to safeguard democracy and ensure smoother transitions across the sub-region.

Their comments followed the successful thwarting of the attempted coup in Benin, which both countries said highlighted the crucial role of regional solidarity.

Nigeria praises swift coordination that averted coup

Tuggar commended the rapid coordination between Benin and neighbouring states, describing it as a model for how ECOWAS nations should respond when democracy comes under threat.

“Democratic institutions survive when neighbouring states maintain open channels of communication. We all saw what happened in Benin and the swift reaction,” he said.

He added that the decisive response was made possible by early intelligence-sharing, swift communication and the involvement of key leaders across the region.

“The coordination that ensured democracy remained intact in Benin is an example of what should occur whenever democracy is threatened in our region,” Tuggar said.

He noted that the prompt involvement of Bakari and the presidents of both countries “made the decisive difference.”

Benin thanks ECOWAS leaders for rapid intervention

Bakari expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, along with the presidents of Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone and Ghana, for their immediate response during the crisis.

He confirmed that although Benin’s loyalist forces “repelled the initial assault,” the gravity of the situation required careful management.

“Beninese loyalist forces repelled the initial assault, but the situation required careful handling to avoid needless civilian casualties,” he said.

Bakari stressed that the decision to call for support was based purely on the need to avert widespread loss of life, even though the Benin military had already contained the threat.

Tuggar reiterated the need for ECOWAS member states to pay their dues consistently to ensure the readiness and effectiveness of the regional standby force.

Strengthening the force, he said, is key to protecting democratic governance and preventing unconstitutional changes of government across West Africa.

What you should know

As a result of the foiled coup in the Republic of Benin, ECOWAS declared a state of emergency across West Africa to prevent a surge in military coups and attempted power seizures that continue to destabilise the sub-region.

The move signals an escalation in the regional bloc’s response as tensions rise and ECOWAS intensifies efforts to halt unconstitutional changes of government.

The region has witnessed successful military takeovers in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger, alongside recurring unrest and aborted plots in other ECOWAS member states.