The Netherlands will tighten its salary verification rules for companies hiring highly skilled migrants and European Blue Card holders from January 1, 2026.

According to details published by the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND), recognised sponsors will now be required to show clear proof that workers actually received their salaries, not just payslips.

Presently, employers only need to submit payslips as evidence of salary payment. Under the new rule, the IND will require documentation that confirms the salary was credited to the employee’s personal bank account.

New salary verification requirements

Under the revised guidelines, recognised sponsors may submit the following documents:

A statement from the company’s business bank account showing the salary transaction

A summary or overview of the monthly salary batch payments

Any other record that clearly confirms the employee received the salary

The IND noted that the goal is to strengthen transparency and prevent situations where payslips were issued without full payments being made.

The new requirement aims to protect highly skilled migrants and reinforce the credibility of the recognised sponsor system.

It follows reports indicating that some employers issued payslips without completing the actual salary transfer, undermining worker protection and the integrity of the migration framework.

The update could bring more administrative work for employers as payroll teams will need to adjust their processes to retain stronger documentation. Businesses may also need to upgrade internal systems to store and retrieve payment evidence easily.

What employers should do now

Companies relying on international talent are advised to begin preparing ahead of the new rules. Recommended steps include:

Conducting payroll audits to ensure records show clear salary transfers

Updating internal procedures for HR and payroll teams

Coordinating with banks to access clear payment statements

Reviewing employment contracts to ensure alignment with IND expectations

Failure to comply may lead to penalties or suspension of recognised sponsor status, which could restrict companies from hiring foreign workers in the future.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that in February, the Netherlands made changes to its Single Permit system, known as the GVVA, for 2025. The permit remains active, but applicants must now meet higher income requirements and pay updated application fees as part of the revised rules.

Highly skilled migrants above 30 are now required to earn a minimum of €5,688 per month, while those under 30 must earn €4,171. Recent graduates and applicants in an orientation year must meet an income level of €2,989, and the EU Blue Card thresholds remain unchanged at €5,688 and €4,551 for specific categories.

The cost of submitting a GVVA application has increased to €405. Fees for dependent spouses or partners are now €243, while children under 18 are charged €81.