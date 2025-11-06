The Lagos State Government has given the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) a November 10 deadline to comply with the e-call-up guidelines for trucks operating along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

The deadline was announced by Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who said that failure to comply would trigger enforcement measures, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The government had earlier summoned NUPENG officials over non-compliance with the online booking system, which has led to trucks collecting cash on the roads and parking indiscriminately.

The disorganized operations, Osiyemi noted, have caused traffic congestion along the Lekki-Epe corridor and disrupted the efficiency of the transport system.

Osiyemi added that trucks are required to undergo validation and clearance before entering designated parks, a process that NUPENG members have largely ignored.

The NAN report further noted that NUPENG officials promised to engage their members to ensure compliance with the e-call-up guidelines and address other concerns raised during the meeting.

What you should know

The e-call-up system was introduced to regulate truck movements and ease congestion along the Lekki-Epe corridor, particularly around the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

The digital platform was designed to coordinate truck entry and exit, preventing gridlock caused by indiscriminate parking and unregulated movements along the busy route.

Originally scheduled to launch on August 1, 2024, the system was postponed and officially rolled out on September 23, 2024. The was temporarily suspended in March 2025 but later resumed operations.

Under the program, trucks are required to access the corridor through designated holding parks, including Hog Marketing Ltd. in Okorisan, Epe; Nilmage Two4Seven in Poka, Epe; Goldspeed Freight Agency Ltd., opposite the Dangote Refinery; Diamond Star Ports and Terminal Ltd. in Abule Panu; and Tal Concept Ltd. at HFP Brick Industry along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

In July 2024, the Lagos State Government and key transport unions agreed on a revised N10,000 enforcement fee for trucks using the e-call-up system, following the rejection of an earlier N12,500 levy by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria.

Despite these agreements, NUPENG had reportedly not adhered to the guidelines, prompting the Lagos State Government to set November 10 as the final deadline for compliance.