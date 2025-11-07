The Nigerian All-Share Index closed in the red on November 6, 2025, falling by 547.32 points to settle at 150,026.55 points.

This marks a 0.36% decline from the previous day’s close of 150,573.9 points, as the market struggled to hold above the 150,000-point threshold.

Trading activity weakened alongside the decline, with volume dropping to 619.6 million shares, down from 1.1 billion shares in the previous session.

Similarly, market capitalization slipped to N95.3 trillion from N95.6 trillion, across 24,865 deals.

Top gainers for the day included UPDC (+9.83%) and FCMB (+8.00%), while on the losers’ chart, LEGENDINT (-9.93%) and CHAMPION (-9.72%) led the decliners.

In terms of market activity, FCMB recorded the highest trading volume, exchanging 149.9 million shares valued at approximately N1.5 billion.

Market summary

Current ASI: 150,026.6

Previous ASI: 150,573.9

Day Change: -0.36%

Year-to-Date Performance: +45.76%

Volume Traded: 619 million shares

Market Cap: N95.3 trillion

Top 5 gainers

UPDC: Up 9.83% to N6.59

FCMB: Up 8.00% to N10.80

OMATEK: Up 7.44% to N1.30

AIICO: Up 5.35% to N3.74

MANSARD: Up 5.26% to N14.00

Top 5 losers

LEGENDINT: Down 9.93% to N5.26

CHAMPION: Down 9.72% to N14.40

TANTALIZER: Down 8.12% to N2.15

SOVRENINS: Down 7.51% to N3.08

LINKASSURE: Down 7.50% to N1.85

Trading volume

FCMB led the activity chart with 149.9 million shares, followed by CONHALLPLC with 79 million shares.

ZENITHBANK ranked third with 41.8 million shares, while STERLINGNG and ACCESSCORP completed the top five with 38.5 million and 32.3 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of transaction value, ZENITHBANK dominated with trades worth N2.5 billion.

GUINNESS followed with N1.6 billion, while FCMB recorded deals totaling N1.59 billion.

DANGCEM posted N1.49 billion, and GTCO rounded out the top five with N1.08 billion in value traded

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

The Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) closed mixed. LAFARGE gained 1.54%, while MTNN slipped 2.49%.

Among the FUGAZ group, performance was similarly uneven.

UBA advanced 1.36%,

On the flip side, ACCESSCORP fell 2.17%, ZENITHBANK lost 1.48%, and GTCO declined 0.52%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is in a mild retracement phase, which could deepen if selling pressure persists around the 150,000-point threshold.

However, with investors digesting strong Q3 corporate results, sentiment toward large-cap stocks may soon turn positive, potentially reviving bullish momentum.