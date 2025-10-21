MTN Nigeria has announced plans to carry out a scheduled network maintenance exercise on Saturday, October 25, 2025, that will temporarily disrupt connectivity across parts of Adamawa, Borno, and Kano States.

According to MTN, the two-hour maintenance window, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., will affect 101 network sites across 15 Local Government Areas in the three states.

The telecom giant explained that the planned work is part of a long-term effort to improve service reliability and strengthen its fibre infrastructure in northern Nigeria.

The activity involves a fibre cutover on a newly relocated cable segment between AFCOT and Bawo Village, replacing previously damaged spans and reducing multiple joints that have affected optical performance and network stability.

Affected areas

MTN disclosed that the affected areas include Nasarawa LGA in Kano State; Girei, Song, Mubi North, Hong, Gombi, Fufore, Mubi South, Madagali, Michika, Maiha, Chibok, and Yola North in Adamawa State; as well as Askira/Uba and Shani in Borno State.

The company noted that services on 2G, 3G, 4G, and 10 enterprise connections will be unavailable during the maintenance window due to the linear and unprotected nature of the fibre route.

MTN said the intervention builds on an earlier network restoration exercise conducted in August 2025 along the same AFCOT–Bawo fibre route.

This next phase, it added, is a more comprehensive upgrade designed to eliminate long-term faults and ensure more stable connectivity for customers in the region.

While acknowledging that customers may experience temporary service disruptions, the company expressed regret over any inconvenience caused.

“MTN regrets any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates customers’ understanding,” the statement read.

What you should know

Earlier in August, MTN announced a similar scheduled maintenance in the same states to fix damaged fibre cable.

Meanwhile, all the telecom operators continue to face incidence of fibre cuts leading to service disruptions and network outages.

Just recently, Nairametrics reported that residents of three Nigerian states were facing network blackout as MTN and 9mobile suffer simultaneous fibre cuts in Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

In August, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, expressed grave concern over the increasing damage to telecommunications infrastructure nationwide, revealing that MTN, Airtel, 9mobile, and other telecom operators now record an average of 1,100 fibre cuts every week.

To address the crisis, he said the Commission has adopted a multi-pronged strategy involving technical enforcement, public sensitisation, and collaboration with national security agencies.

Telecom infrastructure had been officially designated as Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) by President Bola Tinubu under Section 3 of the Cybersecurity Act—placing a national security responsibility on operators, service providers, civil society, and citizens alike.