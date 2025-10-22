The Nigerian All-Share Index gained 1,516 points to finally surpass the 150,000-mark, closing at 151,456.9, lifted by strong performances in heavyweights like BUA Foods, Aradel, and First HoldCo.

Opening at 149,940.8 on October 21, 2025, the benchmark index rose 1.01%, with daily trading volume climbing to 551.9 million shares, up from 415 million the previous day.

Market capitalization soared to N96.1 trillion across 27,518 deals, edging closer to the N100 trillion mark.

On the gainers’ chart, SCOA and OMATEK led with gains of 7.74% and 7.48%, respectively, while LIVINGTRUST and CONOIL topped the decliners with losses of 9.91% and 5.83%.

FIDELITYBK and VFDGROUP dominated trading volume, seeing the most shares changing hands.

Market summary

Current ASI: 151,456.91

Previous ASI: 149,940.8

Day Change: +1.01%

Year-to-Date Performance: +47.15%

Volume Traded: 551.9 million shares

Market Cap: N96.13 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

SCOA: Up 7.74% to N7.10

OMATEK: Up 7.48% to N1.58

CONHALLPLC: Up 6.70% to N4.78

BUAFOODS: Up 6.54% to N692.50

VITAFOAM: Up 5.92% to N94.00

Top 5 losers

LIVINGTRUST: Down 9.91% to N4.00

CONOIL: Down 5.83% to N190.70

AFRIPUD: Down 5.69% to 14.10

SOVRENINS: Down 3.95% to N3.65

NPFMCRFBK: Down 3.75% to N3.08

Trading volume

Daily market volume stood at 551.9 million shares, up from 415 million reported the previous day.

FIDELITYBK led the volume chart with 59.1 million shares, followed closely by VFDGROUP with 39.3 million.

JAPAULGOLD ranked third with 37.7 million shares, while ACCESSCORP and GTCO completed the top five with 37.3 million and 31.3 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, GTCO dominated with transactions worth N2.9 billion.

DANGCEM followed N2.07 billion, while ARADEL recorded trades valued at N1.64 billion.

MTNN posted N1.20 billion, and FIDELITYBK rounded off the top five with N1.1 billion.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) closed positively.

BUA FOODS rose 6.54%, ARADEL climbed 4.94%, LAFARGE jumped 1.1%, and NIGERIAN BREWERIES gained 0.07%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks, performance was mixed:

FIRSTHOLDCO gained 4.46%; UBA closed flat at 0.00%.

On the flip side, ACCESSCORP shed 1.77%, GTCO fell 0.32%, and Zenith Bank lost 0.15%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index remains strongly bullish after breaking the 150,000-mark, signaling potential for further gains.

Additional upside may come from large-cap stocks as more Q3 results are released, provided the results are favorable.