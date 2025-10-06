Cooking gas prices have skyrocketed across Nigeria, with Lagos residents now paying between N2,500 and N3,000 per kilogram, as scarcity grips major cities.

In the Moshalashi area of Idi-Oro, the price of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder has surged to N21,600, while around Amuwo Odofin, the same quantity now costs as high as N26,000 equivalent to N2,080 per kg.

In Abuja, the price is slightly lower but still biting hard on households, with a 12.5kg cylinder going for about N20,000 (N1,600 per kg) around the Nyanya axis.

Many residents say several filling stations and gas plants have run out of stock, leaving only street vendors with limited supplies at inflated prices.

Customers, experts share frustrations

The sudden scarcity has led to growing frustration among consumers, with long queues forming at a handful of gas plants that still have the product.

A Lagos resident, who spoke to Nairametrics, expressed disbelief at the situation, saying: “I’ve never seen a cooking gas queue in my entire life, not even during Abacha’s brutal regime. This is the first time.”

Energy analysts have linked the spike in prices to recent disruptions in supply chains.

Princewill Udo, an energy expert, explained that a brief industrial action by members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) at the Dangote Refinery triggered a temporary halt in distribution, exposing the fragility of Nigeria’s domestic gas supply network.

“The sudden spike in cooking gas prices across Nigeria is triggered by a brief strike by PENGASSAN at the Dangote Refinery. The disruption in supply has exposed how vulnerable everyday commodities are to industrial actions,” Udo said.

“This situation highlights the urgent need for stronger supply chain management, alternative energy solutions, and government intervention to stabilize essential goods and protect citizens from such shocks.”

Experts warn that if the scarcity persists, more households may resort to unsafe alternatives like charcoal, firewood, and kerosene—posing serious health and environmental risks.

What you should know

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by 22.32% on a month-on-month basis from N8,243.79 recorded in July 2025 to N6,404.02 in August 2025.

The report also stated that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cooking Gas decreased by 21.42% on a month-on-month basis from N20,609.48 in July 2025 to N16,195.07 in August 2025.

NBS data shows that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased for the fifth consecutive month, dropping to 20.12% in August 2025 from 21.88% recorded in July 2025.