The average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by 22.32% on a month-on-month basis from N8,243.79 recorded in July 2025 to N6,404.02 in August 2025.

These figures were disclosed in the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), titled “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch”, on Thursday.

On a year-on-year basis, this represents a 0.40% decrease from N6,430.02 in August 2024.

Also, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cooking Gas decreased by 21.42% on a month-on-month basis from N20,609.48 in July 2025 to N16,195.07 in August 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 4.13% from N15,552.56 in August 2024.

Katsina, Yobe top states with highest cooking gas prices

The NBS data shows that Katsina state recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cooking Gas with N6,945.21, followed by Taraba with N6,893.12 and Rivers with N6,886.49.

On the other hand, the data shows Delta recorded the lowest price with N5,657.50, followed by Bauchi and Borno with N5,721.75 and N6,070.56, respectively.

In addition, analysis by zone showed that the North-West recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Cooking Gas with N6,473.63, followed by the North-East with N6,465.63, while the South-South recorded the lowest with N6,331.29.

Also, the NBS data shows Yobe recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg Cylinder of Cooking Gas with N16,887.42, followed by Adamawa with N16,872.40 and Ebonyi with N16,859.17.

On the other hand, the lowest average price was recorded in Benue with N15,102.50, followed by Borno and Imo with N15,176.39 and N15,177.58, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the North-West recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Cooking Gas with N16,358.15, followed by the South-East with N16,344.61, while the South-West recorded the lowest price with N15,865.17.

July 2025 recap

The NBS data shows that the average retail price of refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas declined by 0.96% month-on-month, dropping from N8,323.95 in June 2025 to N8,243.79 in July 2025.

Also, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Cooking Gas decreased by 1.91% on a month-on-month basis from N21,010.56 in June 2025 to N20,609.48 in July 2025.

The NBS data shows that Adamawa recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Cooking Gas with N9,011.36, followed by Rivers with N9,005.00 and Taraba with N8,945.43.

Adamawa also recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg Cylinder of cooking gas in July 2025.

What you should know

NBS data shows that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased for the fifth consecutive month, dropping to 20.12% in August 2025 from 21.88% recorded in July 2025.

The food inflation rate in August 2025 was 21.87% on a year-on-year basis. This was 15.65% points lower compared to the rate recorded in August 2024, which was at 37.52%.

The NBS noted that the significant decline in the annual food inflation figure is technically due to the change in the base year.