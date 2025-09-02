The average retail price of refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) declined by 0.96% month-on-month, dropping from N8,323.95 in June 2025 to N8,243.79 in July 2025.

These figures were disclosed in the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), titled “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch”, on Tuesday.

On a year-on-year basis, this increased by 37.98% from N5,974.55 in July 2024.

Also, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by 1.91% on a month-on-month basis from N21,010.56 in June 2025 to N20,609.48 in July 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 44.51% from N14,261.57 in July 2024.

Adamawa records highest refill prices for 5kg, 12 kg

The NBS data shows that Adamawa recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N9,011.36, followed by Rivers with N9,005.00 and Taraba with N8,945.43.

On the other hand, Yobe recorded the lowest price with N7,612.00, followed by Niger and Nasarawa with N7,662.00 and N8,000.25 respectively.

In addition, analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N8,511.26, followed by the South-East with N8,321.16 while the South-West recorded the lowest with N8,073.92.

Adamawa also recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N22,528.39 followed by Rivers with N22,512.49 and Taraba with N22,363.57.

The lowest average price was recorded in Yobe with N19,030.00, followed by Niger and Nasarawa with N19,154.99 and N20,000.62 respectively.

The South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N21,278.14, followed by the South-East with N20,802.89 while the South-West recorded the lowest price with N20,184.79.

June 2025 recap

The June 2025 data shows that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas rose by 1.92% month-on-month from N8,167.43 in May to N8,323.95 in June 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, this marks a 19.49 per cent increase from N6,966.03 in June 2024.

Delta State recorded the highest average price at N9,243.38, while Oyo had the lowest at N7,100.00.

Similarly, the average price of 12.5kg of cooking gas increased by 1.46 per cent to N21,010.56 in June, compared to N20,709.11 in May.

This represents a 33.52 per cent year-on-year rise from N15,736.27 in June 2024.

Delta, Cross River, and Rivers recorded the highest prices, while Yobe, Niger, and Jigawa had the lowest.

What you should know

NBS data shows that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate slowed slightly to 21.88% in July 2025, marking a modest retreat from the previous month’s figure of 22.22%.

The food inflation rate in July 2025 stood at 22.74% on a year-on-year basis.