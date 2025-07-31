The average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) rose by 1.92% month-on-month from N8,167.43 in May to N8,323.95 in June 2025.

These figures were disclosed in the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), titled “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch”, on Thursday.

The report said the average price of 5kg of cooking gas rose by 1.92 per cent to N8,323.95, up from N8,167.43 in May.

On a year-on-year basis, this marks a 19.49 per cent increase from N6,966.03 in June 2024.

Delta State recorded the highest average price at N9,243.38, while Oyo had the lowest at N7,100.00.

“Regionally, the South-South zone had the highest average price at N8,871.63, and the South-West the lowest at N7,960.42.”

Similarly, the average price of 12.5kg of cooking gas increased by 1.46 per cent to N21,010.56 in June, compared to N20,709.11 in May.

This represents a 33.52 per cent year-on-year rise from N15,736.27 in June 2024.

Delta, Cross River, and Rivers recorded the highest prices, while Yobe, Niger, and Jigawa had the lowest.

May 2025 recap

The April 2025 data reveals that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) rose by 3.57% month-on-month, from N7,885.60 in April 2025 to N8,167.43 in May 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, this increased by 10.10% from N7,418.45 in May 2024.

Similarly, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 2.18% on a month-on-month basis from N20,268.06 in April 2025 to N20,709.11 in May 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 32.52% from N15,627.40 in May 2024.

According to the report, Abia recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N9,181.20, followed by Ebonyi with N9,177.32 and Rivers with N9,174.40.

On the other hand, Oyo recorded the lowest price with N7,116.49, followed by Niger and Plateau with N7,142.07 and N7,177.10, respectively, for 5kg cylinders.

Similarly, Delta state recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg Cylinder of Cooking Gas with N23,356.46, followed by Abia with N22,953.01 and Ebonyi with N22,943.30.

Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Yobe with N18,500.00, followed by Lagos and Kebbi with N18,536.00 and N18,606.60, respectively.

What you should know

The NBS reports that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 22.22% in June 2025, down from 22.97% recorded in May 2025.

The NBS stated that the survey was conducted by over 700 NBS Staff in all the States of the federation.