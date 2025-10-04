Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has announced a new partnership with Chinese energy company, CteeC, to develop key power infrastructure and support industrial growth across the state.

The governor disclosed this in a post on his official X handle, stating that the meeting with CteeC was very productive and focused on funding availability, technical capacity, and their readiness to move quickly in delivering key energy projects for Ogun State.

“Our conversations highlighted three important areas of collaboration: strengthening transmission and distribution within the state; establishing an Industrial Park that will attract Chinese manufacturers while integrating power projects; and their commitment to install a free 3MW power plant at the Gateway International Cargo Airport, which will immediately jumpstart activities at that vital location,” he stated.

According to him, the project aims to accelerate energy development and attract foreign manufacturing investors to the state’s industrial zones.

Abiodun also noted that the delegation from China will be taken to inspect ongoing power infrastructure projects being handled by Sahara and Powergen. He said this forms part of efforts to ensure a sustainable and reliable energy supply across Ogun State.

“In addition, we will take them to inspect the ongoing distribution infrastructure and the power project currently being executed by Sahara and Powergen, as part of efforts to secure reliable energy supply across the state,” he stated

More insights

The Chinese company, CteeC, based in Jiangsu Province, already has an investment footprint of 100MW in Nigeria.

“Their interest covers power generation and distribution, investment in a dedicated state transmission network, and the establishment of an Industrial Park that will bring more Chinese manufacturers into Ogun State.

“This engagement is another testament to our commitment to building the energy backbone that will sustain Ogun State’s industrial growth and overall economic development,” Abiodun also said.

What you should know

Ogun State has continued to attract major foreign investments. Late last year, the state secured a $500 million power infrastructure investment from Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to improve power supply along the Lagos-Ogun industrial corridor. The project involves constructing new substations, upgrading high-voltage lines, and improving power reliability for manufacturing hubs in Agbara, Mowe, and Sagamu.

In May, Mamuda Group Nigeria Limited, via its subsidiary Mamuda Beverages, committed $50 million to build a new industrial facility in Ogun State. The facility will operate across food, personal care, and agro-processing. Governor Dapo Abiodun stated that construction would begin with a foundation-laying ceremony planned for the following month. Initially, the plant will employ about 1,500 people, with plans to scale up to 3,000 as the operations expand.

Inner Galaxy Group revealed plans to invest $400 million in setting up a Stellar Steel Plant in Sagamu, Ogun State. This steel plant will occupy over 100 hectares and will produce hot-rolled coil steel, a material with strong demand in construction, manufacturing, and automotive industries. The project is expected to employ more than 3,500 people (direct and indirect) and be completed by around April 2026.

The State Government also entered a strategic partnership with Ambar Energia, a Brazilian energy firm, to build power plants aimed at supporting the state’s industries and improving food security.