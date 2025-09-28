The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched a One-Stop-Shop (OSS) initiative, piloted at Onne, Apapa, and Tin Can ports, to cut cargo clearance time from 21 days to 48 hours.

The reform was introduced during a meeting with Customs management and Area Controllers in Abuja on September 23 and later announced on the Service’s official X account on Sunday.

Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi said the OSS is designed to streamline operations, eliminate duplication, and improve predictability in clearance procedures. The measure also aligns with global best practices and supports the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business policy.

It added, “Adeniyi assured the Customs Area Controllers that the reform would be piloted at Apapa, Tin Can Island, and Onne Ports before being rolled out nationwide, adding that the initiative is fully supported by the NCS Act 2023 and aligned with the World Trade Organisation’s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA).”

More insights

Under the new framework, all Customs units will jointly handle flagged declarations, removing the need for multiple checks and reducing bottlenecks. Once cleared under the OSS, consignments will not be re-intercepted, a move expected to lower costs and boost trade facilitation.

The Abuja meeting also reviewed the Service’s accountability framework, including the adoption of a central dashboard to track clearance timelines, interventions, and stakeholder satisfaction.

While technology continues to enhance Customs operations, Adeniyi stressed the importance of direct engagement with officers to ensure collaboration and efficiency.

Area Controllers at the meeting pledged full support for the pilot phase, describing the initiative as both timely and essential to reposition the Service for greater effectiveness.

What you should know

The Nigeria Customs Service has intensified efforts to integrate technology into its operations.

Earlier in September, it launched a new automated overtime e-clearance system designed to reduce congestion at ports and improve trade facilitation.

The digital platform processes long-standing overtime cargo more efficiently, cutting delays, minimising manual interference, and curbing opportunities for corruption.

Alongside the new One-Stop-Shop initiative, this reflects a broader push by Customs to digitise processes and enhance transparency across its operations.