The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched a new automated overtime e-clearance system aimed at reducing congestion at the nation’s ports and enhancing trade facilitation.

The digital platform, disclosed on the Service’s official X account on Wednesday, is designed to process long-standing overtime cargo more efficiently, cutting down delays, manual interference, and opportunities for corruption.

“As part of its ongoing efforts to reduce congestion at the ports and improve trade facilitation, the Nigeria Customs Service is embracing digital solutions, unveiling a new automated overtime e-clearance system,” the NCS post stated.

Speaking at a sensitization exercise in Lagos, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, explained that the platform allows consignees to submit and track applications remotely, eliminating repeated visits to customs offices. He added that the initiative is expected to lower costs and shorten clearance time for cargo owners.

The Comptroller-General said, “We are more interested in removing these cargoes from our ports rather than managing them as overtime. If we had a choice, we would rather get all of them out of the ports.

“Everything we have tried to do is to ensure that our processes are more efficient, so that the cost and time it takes to clear these cargoes from the ports will be reduced.”

More insights

Adeniyi cautioned against abuse of the process, citing a 15-year-old overtime cargo case still under investigation as an example of the loopholes that the service intends to close.

He warned that deliberate abandonment of cargo to evade duties will attract tougher sanctions, with customs intelligence units monitoring misuse.

The Comptroller General directed the Zone A Coordinator to hold further engagement sessions with terminal operators and shipping companies to ensure smooth implementation of the new system.

Senior officials, including ACJ Mohamed Babandede, praised the innovation, describing it as a step toward transparency, accountability, efficiency, and effectiveness.

Terminal operators and shipping lines present at the event pledged cooperation, stressing that the platform would help deliver measurable reductions in congestion and improve turnaround times at Nigeria’s ports.

What you should know

The Nigeria Customs Service recently extended the clearance window for overtime cargoes to 120 days. Previously, the timelines were shorter — 30 days for airports and 90 days for seaports. After this period, unclaimed goods are disposed of, while perishable and inflammable items may be auctioned immediately.

Overtime cargoes refer to consignments that remain uncleared beyond the stipulated timelines, often causing congestion at terminals, raising storage costs, and delaying cargo handling.

In the past, Customs relied heavily on auctions to dispose of such goods, but the process drew criticism over transparency and allegations of favouritism.

To improve accountability, the NCS launched an upgraded e-auction portal in January 2024. Participation requires a valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) verified on the FIRS TaxPro Max platform and an active email address for registration.

By combining automation with the new 120-day clearance period, Customs aims to reduce abandoned consignments, improve transparency, and boost efficiency in trade logistics across ports and border commands.