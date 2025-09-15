The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has extended the clearance period for overtime cargoes to 120 days and introduced a fully automated system to manage the process.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, announced the reform on Monday in Lagos during a sensitisation programme on the Automation of Overtime Cargo Clearance System, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Adeniyi said the extension will ease trade, reduce delays caused by abandoned consignments, and cut down the high volume of requests for clearance extensions, which make up nearly half of the correspondence to his office daily.

Adeniyi added that less than 1% of cargoes arriving at Nigerian ports in 2024 were classified as overtime and expressed confidence that the new system would eliminate such cases.

More insights

The Comptroller-General also disclosed that a help desk has been created at headquarters to prioritise clearance of project cargoes belonging to government agencies.

He stressed that the goal of the reform goes beyond revenue generation to ensuring quick and efficient delivery of goods.

Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Isah Umar, noted that the e-clearance platform will enhance transparency, reduce human interference, and improve data integrity.

Chief Superintendent of Customs, Aliyu Abdulkadir, explained that under the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, cargoes left unclaimed after 120 days are subject to disposal, while perishable or inflammable items may be auctioned immediately.

Stakeholders, including shipping companies, terminal operators, clearing agents, importers, and exporters, were briefed on the ICT framework of the new system. They were also assured of continuous engagement for smooth adoption.

What you should know

Before now, overtime cargoes were cleared within shorter timelines — 30 days for airports and 90 days for seaports. With the latest reform, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has extended the clearance window to 120 days and automated the entire process. After this period, unclaimed goods will be disposed of, while perishable and inflammable items may be auctioned immediately.

Overtime cargoes are consignments that remain uncleared beyond the stipulated timelines. They often cause congestion at terminals, increase storage costs, and delay cargo handling.

In the past, Customs relied on auctions to dispose of such goods, but the process faced criticism over transparency and allegations of favouritism.

To improve accountability, the NCS launched an upgraded e-auction portal in January 2024. Participation requires a valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) verified on the FIRS TaxPro Max platform and an active email address for registration.

By combining automation with the new 120-day clearance period, Customs aims to reduce abandoned consignments, improve transparency, and boost efficiency in trade logistics across ports and border commands.