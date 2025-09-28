Eunisell Interlinked Plc, an engineering and technology solutions company, has published its financial statement for the year ended June 30, 2025, reporting a pretax profit of N235.8 million.

This represents a 79.28% increase compared to the N131.5 million reported in the financial year of 2024, largely due to higher revenue.

For the year, revenue stood at N1.41 billion, almost doubling the N722.5 million recorded in the previous year, reflecting an increase of 95.21%.

Of the total, revenue from oil and gas contributed N1.16 billion, compared with N176.2 million in the prior year.

Household products generated N180.4 million, while revenue from power and construction amounted to N54.1 million and N11.3 million, respectively.

The company also recorded a rise in the cost of sales, which increased from N449.2 million in the previous year to N930.8 million.

As a result, gross profit was N479.6 million, up 75.48% year-on-year.

Other income was minimal at N36,000, while operating expenses increased by 66.34% to N200.8 million.

Despite this, operating profit closed at N278.8 million, compared to N152.6 million in the previous year.

With no finance income, finance costs of N42.9 million, mainly from third-party borrowings, slightly reduced earnings.

Hence, pretax profit stood at N235.8 million, representing a 79% year-on-year increase from the N131.5 million recorded in the previous financial year.

After accounting for taxes, net profit was reported at N190.4 million, nearly doubling the N100 million achieved in 2024.

Balance sheet position:

On the balance sheet, total assets stood at N929.2 million, up 4.43%, while retained earnings closed at N135.5 million, recovering from a loss of N54.9 million in the previous year.

Total liabilities, however, shrank to N442.8 million compared to N593.8 million in the prior year, with much of the reduction driven by current liabilities.

Of the current liabilities, trade and other payables fell from N229.4 million to N111.2 million, meaning the company paid off a substantial portion of what it owed to suppliers and creditors during the year.

Key Highlights (2025 vs 2024)

Revenue: N1.41 billion, +95.21% YoY

Cost of sales: N930.8 million, +107.21% YoY

Gross profit: N479.6 million, +75.48% YoY

Operating profit: N278.8 million, +82.70% YoY

Pretax profit: N235.8 million, +79.28% YoY

Total assets: N929.2 million, +4.43% YoY

Total liabilities: N442.8 million, -25.43% YoY

As of the trading week ended September 26, 2025, shares of the company were priced at N33.60, representing a 74.36% year-to-date performance.