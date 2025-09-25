Vitel Wireless introduces the 0712 GSM series with Location Awareness Technology embedded in SIM cards, enabling real-time tracking and family safety features

The company’s product suite includes XPhone, a cloud-based PBX for enterprises, and the OGA App, which centralizes communication and security management

By embracing eSIM technology and positioning itself as a tech-first telecom, Vitel Wireless aims to disrupt Nigeria’s $10 billion telecom sector and drive digital transformation

Nigeria’s telecom sector may be on the brink of a major shift as Vitel Wireless officially launches with its 0712 GSM series, introducing a new kind of telecom operator—one that operates more like a tech startup than a legacy provider.

Unlike traditional players, Vitel Wireless is positioning itself as a technology-first company, focused on solving real-world problems for both consumers and enterprises. At the heart of its innovation is Location Awareness Technology (LAT), embedded directly into SIM cards—a first for Africa.

LAT enables real-time tracking for logistics, assets, and supply chains, while also offering family safety tools for consumers amid growing security concerns.

“Telecom should be more than calls and data,” said Kenneth Emeka Nwabueze, Chairman and CEO of Vitel Wireless. “We are building a platform that blends mobility, security, and digital efficiency, giving Nigerian businesses and users tools that match global standards.”

The company’s product suite reflects this ambition. XPhone offers a next-generation communication platform for professionals. The Digital Corporate Phone (PBX) provides a scalable, cloud-based alternative to outdated enterprise infrastructure. Meanwhile, the OGA App consolidates communication and security management into a single digital hub.

Vitel Wireless is also embracing eSIM technology, aligning Nigeria with global markets like Europe and North America, where eSIM is already standard. This move caters to mobile-first professionals, frequent travellers, and high-net-worth individuals seeking flexibility without the hassle of multiple SIM cards.

The launch comes at a time when Nigeria’s telecom sector—valued at over $10 billion—is facing calls for deeper innovation. While legacy operators remain dominant, the demand for enterprise mobility, digital security, and flexible communication tools continues to grow.

By positioning itself as both a challenger and an enabler, Vitel Wireless is signalling that the future of telecom in Nigeria lies in innovation at the infrastructure level—starting with the SIM card.

As Nigeria’s digital economy expands, Vitel’s 0712 prefix may become synonymous with the country’s next wave of transformation.