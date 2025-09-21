The White House has clarified that the Trump administration’s newly announced $100,000 application fee for the H-1B visa program will apply exclusively to new visa applicants.

Current H-1B holders, as well as those seeking to renew existing visas, will not be subject to the additional charge, the administration said in a post on X.

Individuals selected in this year’s H-1B lottery, whose visas are set to take effect on Oct. 1, will also be exempt from the fee.

The program, which allows U.S. employers to hire skilled foreign workers, is heavily utilized by technology companies, financial firms, and other industries that rely on specialized expertise not readily available in the domestic labor market.

The announcement follows a week of uncertainty that saw companies scrambling to respond to the prospect of an unprecedented surcharge on a visa program critical to their operations. Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and other major tech firms urged employees holding H-1B visas to avoid foreign travel and remain in the United States until the rules were clarified.

The guidance came after the White House initially said the new rules would take effect Sunday, prompting widespread concern among workers and employers. The administration has emphasized that the measure is aimed at “ensuring that the H-1B program prioritizes high-skilled labor and strengthens domestic workforce protections,” according to a spokesperson, Bloomberg reported.

What we know

Industry groups have expressed concern about the impact on recruitment and retention of international talent. “The H-1B program is essential to maintaining global competitiveness in the U.S. technology sector,” said one industry representative, speaking on condition of anonymity. “While clarifying that the fee applies only to new applicants is welcome, the uncertainty of the past week has already disrupted business operations.”

The H-1B program allows U.S. companies to sponsor foreign nationals for employment in speciality occupations, typically in fields such as software engineering, scientific research, and finance.

The annual lottery system has long been a source of competition among applicants, with demand far exceeding the 85,000 visas allocated each year.

As companies adjust to the new fee structure, employees and prospective applicants are closely monitoring further guidance from the administration.

The White House has not specified whether additional adjustments to the program will be forthcoming, leaving businesses and workers to navigate the complex rules in the weeks ahead.

Backstory

Nigeria ranked among the top sources of international travelers to the United States, with strong demand for student, work, and tourist visas. In 2025, the U.S. government implemented a mandatory social media disclosure rule, requiring visa applicants to provide all social media handles used over the previous five years. Visa officers were given a formalized process to cross-reference applicants’ digital presence with information provided on visa forms.

Also, the US revoked more than 6,000 student visas this year, marking one of the most aggressive immigration enforcement measures yet under the Trump administration. A U.S. State Department official confirmed the figure, emphasizing a broader effort to monitor compliance and curb potential visa abuses.

The government is also prepared to revive a visa bond program, which could require some foreign visitors to deposit up to $15,000 before entering on short-term business (B-1) or tourist (B-2) visas. This initiative targeted countries with historically high rates of visa overstays, though the official list of nations affected was not released immediately.

Officials additionally signaled stricter scrutiny of foreign students, assessing not only their immigration compliance but also their activities on American campuses.