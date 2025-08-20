The United States has revoked more than 6,000 student visas so far in 2025, marking one of the most aggressive immigration enforcement measures yet under the Trump administration.

According to Travelobiz, a U.S. State Department official confirmed the figure.

The move reflects Washington’s new posture on foreign students, many of whom are being scrutinised not only for immigration compliance but also for their activities on American campuses.

Why the US revoked student visas

According to U.S. officials, between 200 and 300 students lost their visas due to alleged links to terrorism or extremist activities. These revocations fall under strict provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which bars entry or continued stay for anyone connected to such behaviour.

However, the majority of cases between 4,000 and 6,000 involved other violations, ranging from criminal offences to administrative breaches. These included:

Assault and burglary charges

DUI (driving under the influence)

Overstaying the allowed visa period

Breaking the conditions of student visas

The data shows that the crackdown extends well beyond national security concerns, encompassing both serious crimes and relatively minor immigration infractions.

The clampdown is also unfolding against the backdrop of campus unrest in the United States.

The Trump administration has taken particular interest in protests linked to the Israel-Gaza conflict, alleging that some of the demonstrations have crossed into antisemitism. Critics argue that the White House is using visa enforcement to pressure universities over campus speech.

Ivy League institutions such as Harvard, Brown, and the University of Pennsylvania have been singled out by officials, who claim these schools have not done enough to protect Jewish students.

What you should know

In May 2025, the United States temporarily halted scheduling of new student visa interviews at embassies and consulates worldwide, signaling heightened scrutiny of international applicants by introducing stricter social media vetting requirements

By June 2025, the US warned that using a tourist visa with the primary intention of giving birth in the country is not permitted and could result in visa denial—but with a significant change: all applicants are now required to unlock their social media accounts for review as part of national security screening

The U.S. began denying visa applications suspected of being motivated by birth tourism, reminding applicants that using tourist visas with the primary aim of securing U.S. citizenship for a newborn is not permitted

That same period saw the United States tighten regulations for asylum seekers and refugees. The U.S. would only recognize legally registered civil marriages when evaluating derivative spouse applications, a move that could exclude applicants in customary or religious unions not formally registered.

Adding to the tougher immigration climate, in April, the Department of Homeland Security mandated that all foreign nationals staying in the U.S. for more than 30 days must register with the federal government or face penalties including fines, imprisonment, or deportation.