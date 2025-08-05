The United States is preparing to revive a visa bond program that could require some foreign visitors to put down as much as $15,000 before they are allowed to enter on short-term business or tourist visas, a move aimed at curbing visa overstays.

The measure, first introduced in the waning months of the Trump administration, will apply to applicants for B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourist) visas from countries with historically high rates of overstays.

The State Department has not yet identified the nations that will fall under the new rule, but officials said the list would be made public at least two weeks before the program takes effect.

The rule, published in the Federal Register, will go into effect 15 days later, giving travelers and governments a 30‑day window before implementation begins. The pilot program is expected to run for 12 months.

The bond will function much like a security deposit. Travelers flagged by consular officers will be required to post a bond of up to $15,000 in addition to the standard visa fees.

Some context

If the visitor complies with the terms of the visa and departs the country on time, the money will be refunded. Failure to do so would mean forfeiture of the bond. The requirement will not be applied universally, but at the discretion of U.S. consular officers who evaluate each application individually.

Officials stressed that the policy is designed as a deterrent, not a revenue stream, though critics argue that its financial burden could be prohibitive.

Administration officials say the bond requirement is intended to reinforce compliance with visa rules and to address longstanding concerns over overstays. The Department of Homeland Security has reported that tens of thousands of visitors each year remain in the country beyond their authorized stay, complicating immigration enforcement.

The policy also targets countries with limited screening and identity verification measures, as well as those that offer citizenship through investment programs without residency requirements. Officials argue that such systems can make it harder to track travelers and enforce U.S. immigration laws.

For many would-be visitors, particularly from nations with strained economies, the new bond requirement could place travel to the United States out of reach.

What to know

The additional financial hurdle comes on top of existing visa fees, travel costs, and the uncertainty of the application process itself. Business leaders warn that the policy could discourage legitimate travel and harm commercial ties, especially for entrepreneurs and professionals who rely on short-term U.S. visits.

Families planning vacations or reunions may also find the costs prohibitive. “It’s not just about the $15,000,” said one immigration advocate. “It’s about the message that visitors from certain countries are less trusted and more heavily policed.”

Though floated during President Donald Trump’s first term, the bond program was never fully implemented. Its revival signals a renewed emphasis on stricter border controls and visa enforcement, even as overall immigration debates continue to divide policymakers.

Officials say they will closely monitor the program’s impact during its year-long run. But for now, travelers from high-risk countries are being advised to watch for forthcoming State Department announcements that will determine whether they are required to pay a bond.