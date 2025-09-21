Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for New York, United States, where he will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The global gathering runs from Monday, September 22, to Sunday, September 28, 2025.

This is contained in a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, on Sunday.

“The Vice President will also announce Nigeria’s new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement at this year’s UN special event on climate,” Nkwocha said.

In an earlier statement, Nkwocha said the Vice President will attend a special event on Climate for Heads of State and Government to be hosted by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Wednesday, September 24, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

“Senator Shettima is also slated to attend the high-level roundtable of the Global Champions on Adequate and Affordable Housing to be hosted by the President of Kenya on September 24 and attend to other bilateral meetings and events.

“After attending UNGA, the Vice President will leave for Frankfurt, Germany, where he is slated to meet with officials of the Deutche Bank before returning to Nigeria,” the statement stated.

According to the UN website, “The event will bring together a constellation of transformative global and national efforts and will demonstrate how just and inclusive transitions are accelerating progress, even in the face of global challenges.”

The summit also brings together business leaders, UN officials, government leaders, SDG stakeholders, and civil society representatives to review the private sector’s contribution to advancing the SDGs.

Tinubu missed two consecutive UNGA

In 2024, President Bola Tinubu did not attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Tinubu “wants to focus on domestic issues and address some of the country’s challenges, especially after the recent devastating flooding,” a statement from the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga said.

President Tinubu last attended UNGA in 2023, just four months after assuming office. His continued absence has, however, stirred debate among foreign policy analysts, with some raising concerns about Nigeria’s visibility and influence in global diplomacy at a time of urgent challenges including debt restructuring, energy transition, security threats, and the pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year’s General Assembly carries added weight as it coincides with the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter, with no fewer than 150 monarchs, presidents, prime ministers, vice presidents, and other world leaders expected to attend.