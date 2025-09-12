The Dangote Group has announced that its Dangote Petroleum Refinery will commence direct supply of petrol (PMS) to 11 states starting Monday, September 15, 2025.

The disclosure was contained in a press release issued via the Group’s official X account on Thursday.

Retail pump prices for the initial states are N841 per litre for Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti, and N851 per litre for Abuja, Delta, Rivers, Edo, and Kwara.

The gantry price is pegged at N820 per litre.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery begins direct supply of PMS with free delivery effective Monday September 15, 2025

“New Gantry Price is set at N820,” the statement read in part.

To support petrol station operators, the refinery will provide free delivery of PMS to registered stations in the 12 states, with plans to gradually expand distribution nationwide. All station owners are invited to register to access these benefits. The move is expected to improve petrol distribution and supply consistency across the covered states.

Backstory

Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Africa’s largest with a 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity, opened in 2024 to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported petrol and strengthen energy security.

In July 2025, it received 4,000 CNG trucks under a N720 billion investment programme, aimed at distributing 65 million litres of refined petroleum products daily, creating over 15,000 jobs, and saving Nigerians more than N1.7 trillion annually in energy costs. The initiative also seeks to improve efficiency in the downstream sector and revive dormant petrol stations.

The refinery’s planned expansion into nationwide petrol distribution was initially scheduled for August 15, 2025, but is now set to begin on Monday, September 15, 2025. Preparatory challenges in early September included a three-day notice from the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), starting Tuesday, September 9, to suspend lifting and dispensing of petrol over concerns about fair competition.

Simultaneously, the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) went on a two-day strike, which was later suspended following a DSS-convened meeting attended by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to resolve the dispute, mandating unionisation of willing employees from 9th to 22nd September 2025, prohibiting the creation of any other union, and ensuring no worker would be victimised due to the strike.

Signatories included Sayyu Dantata (Dangote Group), O.K. Ukoha (NMDPRA), Ojimba Jibrin (Dangote Group), Benson Upah (NLC), N.A. Toro (TUC), NUPENG President Akporeha Williams, General Secretary Afolabi Olawale, and Amos Falonipe representing the Federal Ministry of Labour.