Filling station owners under the auspices of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) have given a three-day notice for its planned suspension of lifting and dispensing of petroleum products with effect from Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

According to a press statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer of PETROAN, Dr Joseph Obele, on Saturday, this was made known by the National President of PETROAN, Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, while addressing members nationwide in Abuja.

The planned action by PETROAN coincides with the proposed strike by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over its dispute with Dangote Refinery and job security for its members.

Obele had stated that their forewarned suspension of operations is part of their advocacy for healthy competition against monopoly in the Nigerian Petroleum downstream sector.

Planned strike will be lawful, peaceful

According to the statement, Gillis-Harry reiterated that the action of NUPENG would be lawful and peaceful.

The statement partly reads, ‘’The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has announced a three-day forewarning of suspension of lifting and dispensing of petroleum products commencing from the early hours of Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in their advocacy for healthy competition as against any form of monopoly in the Nigerian Petroleum downstream sector.

‘’PETROAN’s National President, Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry, made this announcement while addressing members nationwide and newsmen in Abuja. Dr. Harry emphasized that the action of NUPENG would be both lawful and peaceful, underscoring the association’s commitment to promoting workers’ rights and benefits through constructive engagement.

‘’PETROAN underscores its commitment to advancing the interests of Nigerian citizens in the pricing stability of the petroleum sector and promoting a stable and productive industry.

Calls for the FG’s intervention

Dr. Harry, in the statement, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCON, Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), the Group CEO of NNPC, the Authority Chief Executive of NMDPRA, the Director General of DSS, and the Inspector General of Police to intervene urgently in the proposed actions of NUPENG and PETROAN, even from their vacations.

This is to avert potential hardship and pain on citizens arising from the suspension of the lifting and dispensing of petroleum products.

He appealed to the President to find a solution to the crisis, ensuring the smooth operation of the oil and gas sector and minimizing disruptions to the nation’s economy.

Pump attendants in filling stations to join too

PETROAN’s National President made it clear that pump attendants at PETROAN member filling stations are registered members of NUPENG; hence, NUPENG’s strike would mean these attendants would be absent from duty.

He instructed filling station owners not to discipline or sack any pump attendant who would be absent from duty until the end of the strike.

‘’Notably, PETROAN has earlier advocated for healthy competition in the oil and gas sector, as opposed to monopolistic tendencies. Dr. Harry stated that the aggressive business strategies of Dangote Refinery would have far-reaching consequences, including pushing private depot owners, modular refinery operators, marketers, retail owners, truck owners, and truck drivers out of business. This, he warned, would trigger millions of unemployment nationwide, with devastating effects on the economy and the livelihoods of Nigerians,’’ it states.

Dr. Harry advised Nigerians to view any initial strategy aimed at gaining a monopoly as a “Father Christmas” promise, cautioning them not to forget the events that unfolded in the cement industry.

He urged Nigerians to be vigilant and not be swayed by promises that may seem beneficial in the short term but could have long-term negative consequences.

In a bid to mediate on the proposed shutdown, PETROAN held an emergency ordinary national general meeting, where it resolved to hold consultations on Sunday and Monday.

In the event of no fruitful outcome, the PETROAN Congress agreed not to sack any employee who participates at all retail outlets nationwide by the early hours of Tuesday. To enforce this decision, a 120-man compliance team will be mobilized as watchdogs to ensure the safety of our members’ facilities.

As a critical player amongst stakeholders, PETROAN will join other stakeholders in ensuring healthy competition in the oil and gas sector of Nigeria. This collaborative effort aims to promote a conducive environment for workers, foster sector growth, and ultimately benefit the Nigerian economy.

What you should know

Nairametrics had on Saturday, September 6, 2025, reported that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Western Zone, had announced it would shut down all operations from Monday, September 8, citing the alleged threat of monopoly by Dangote Refinery and MRS Energy Ltd in the downstream petroleum sector.

The decision was taken at a zonal council meeting on Saturday, which brought together council members, officers, depot chairmen, and secretaries from across the South West, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The strike is also in solidarity with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over job security concerns for petroleum tanker drivers.

The Chairman, IPMAN Western Zone. Chief Oyewole Akanni said the entry of Dangote Refinery and MRS Energy into petrol distribution threatens the survival of IPMAN members’ businesses.

Akanni noted that IPMAN members operate over 4,000 trucks, warning that many drivers and motor boys risk losing their jobs and that thousands of members’ investments could be jeopardized.

He argued that the move violates the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which bars companies that refine crude oil from directly distributing products, describing it as a flagrant breach of the law.