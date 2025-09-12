The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed the trading session on September 11 in positive territory, climbing 300.49 points to settle at 140,655.8.

This marked a 0.21% increase from the previous day’s close of 140,365.4, with the index now eyeing the 141,000 level.

Despite the gains in price, market activity slowed, with total volume dipping to 378 million shares, down from 767 million shares traded the previous day.

Meanwhile, market capitalization mirrored the bullish trend, crossing the N89 trillion mark across 22,935 deals.

On the advancers’ chart, GUINNESS, CILEASING, and LIVINGTRUST each surged by 10%, leading the charge.

Conversely, NEM and MANSARD recorded the steepest losses, slipping 9.94% and 4.76%, respectively.

In terms of trading activity, JAPAULGOLD and ZENITHBANK topped the volume chart, driving most of the day’s market turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 140,665.8

Previous ASI: 140,365.4

Day Change: +0.21%

Year-to-Date Performance: +36.7%.

Volume Traded: 378 million shares

Market Cap: N89.00 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

GUINNESS: Up 10.00% to N143.00

CILEASING: Up 10.00% to N6.60

LIVINGTRUST: Up 10.00% to N4.62

ETRANZACT: Up 9.68% to N13.60

REGALINS: Up 9.42% to N1.51

Top 5 losers

NEM: Down 9.94% to N28.10

MANSARD: Down 4.76% to N15.99

CWG: Down 4.71% to N16.20

ELLAHLAKES: Down 4.29% to N13.40

CONHALLPLC: Down 4.28% to N4.03

Trading volume

Market activity slowed, with total volume slipping to 378 million shares from 767 million shares traded the previous day.

JAPAULGOLD led with 42 million shares, followed by ZENITHBANK with 27.9 million.

UBA ranked third with 27.2 million shares, while ACCESSCORP and NIGERIAN BREWERIES completed the top five with 25.3 million and 18.5 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, ZENITHBANK dominated with trades worth N1.8 billion.

NIGERIAN BREWERIES followed with N1.29 billion, while UBA posted N1.2 billion.

GUINNESS recorded N1.23 billion, and MTN closed the list with N834.2 million.

SWOOT & FUGAZ Performance

SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) had a mixed outing.

ARADEL gained 0.04%, and NIGERIAN BREWERIES rose 0.07%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks:

UBA soared 2.34%, ZENITHBANK gained 1.52%, GTCO rose 0.27%, and FIRSTHOLDCO advanced 1.64%.

On the downside, only ACCESSCORP slipped 0.19%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index appears to be staging a correction following a pullback to 138,157.1 on September 3.

If bullish momentum continues in select large-cap stocks, the market could extend its recovery, potentially reaching the 141,000 level.