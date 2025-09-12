The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a forecast predicting thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall across different parts of the country between Friday and Sunday.

The agency released the three-day weather outlook in Abuja on Thursday, warning of possible flooding and urging residents to take precautions.

NiMet said isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected in the northern states starting Friday morning.

According to the agency, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Kano, Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, and Kebbi States.

On Saturday, NiMet projected that “a cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected over the northern region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains over Taraba, Adamawa, southern Borno, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kano, and Katsina States later in the day.”

By Sunday, the forecast noted that “cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the northern region with chances of isolated thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina States during the morning period.”

Central region forecast

The central states are also expected to experience rainfall, with varying intensity throughout the forecast period.

“For the central region, cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals is expected over this region during the morning hours with chances of light rains over Niger, Kogi, and Benue States,” NiMet explained.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over Nasarawa, Plateau, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory,” the forecast added

For Saturday, thunderstorm with moderate rain is anticipated over most parts of the region in the afternoon/evening hours, while on Sunday, there will be cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine expected over this region, with prospects of thunderstorms with moderate rain over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa, and Benue States during the afternoon or evening period.

Southern region forecast

The southern states will see more consistent rainfall throughout the forecast period.

“There are prospects of intermittent moderate rainfall over most parts of the southern region throughout the forecast period.”

“There are prospects of flooding over parts of Lagos, Ogun, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River States,” NiMet stated

On Saturday, cloudy skies are anticipated over the region with chances of moderate rains over parts of Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States during the morning hours. Later in the day, light to moderate rain is expected over most parts of the region.

By Sunday, cloudy skies are anticipated over the southern region with prospects of moderate rains over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States during the morning hours. In the afternoon/evening periods, moderate rains are anticipated over most parts of the region.

Safety warnings and advice

NiMet issued safety guidelines to reduce risks associated with the predicted heavy rains.

The agency warned that driving under heavy rain should be avoided, and to avoid leaching of nutrients, farmers should refrain from applying fertilizer and pesticides right before the rains.

“They should ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collisions. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets. There is a need to stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees,” NiMet added.

Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

NiMet urged Nigerians to remain updated on daily forecasts, stressing that “residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng.”