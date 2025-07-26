Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced the arrival of 4,000 brand-new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered trucks in Lagos, marking a major milestone in its nationwide fuel distribution initiative scheduled to begin on August 15.

The announcement was made on Saturday via the official Dangote Group X page and was accompanied by a video clip showing the vessel berthing at the port. In the footage, cranes were seen offloading the CNG trucks onto the company’s base, followed by a wide aerial view of hundreds of the newly imported vehicles lined up in an expansive formation.

“We are delighted to receive 4,000 brand-new CNG trucks as part of our bold distribution initiative, championing cleaner energy and more efficient transportation across Nigeria and beyond,” the post read.

This delivery brings the company closer to implementing its N720 billion investment programme aimed at revolutionising Nigeria’s downstream sector by directly supplying refined petroleum products across the country.

From mid-August, the refinery plans to commence direct delivery of petrol and diesel to filling stations, industrial plants, and large-volume fuel consumers, eliminating logistics bottlenecks and cutting out middlemen.

What you should now

Nairametrics had earlier reported in June that the privately owned refinery would absorb over N1.07 trillion annually in fuel distribution costs as part of this scheme, a move expected to save Nigerians more than N1.7 trillion yearly by reducing energy costs.

The initiative is also projected to benefit over 42 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), help resuscitate dormant filling stations, and create more than 15,000 jobs across the logistics value chain.

With this fleet, the Dangote Refinery aims to meet Nigeria’s daily demand of 65 million litres of refined petroleum products comprising 45 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 15 million litres of diesel, and 5 million litres of aviation fuel.

The use of CNG-powered trucks is also expected to help reduce emissions and support the Federal Government’s drive to promote cleaner energy alternatives.

Industry stakeholders, including the Presidency, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and energy analysts, had previously praised the initiative as a significant step toward curbing high distribution costs, stabilising fuel prices, and modernising Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.