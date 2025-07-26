Tim Akano, Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons, has projected that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will significantly reduce the global cost of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), boost access to fertility care, and push the value of remote jobs to $127 billion by 2030.

Speaking during the 21st Titans of Tech Conference, Expo and Awards in Lagos on Friday evening, Akano buttressed this by citing the conception of the first baby by fully automated AI IVF and born in Guadalajara in 2025.

He said that technology would ultimately improve access to fertility treatments and significantly reduce costs globally.

He highlighted the imminent arrival of artificial wombs, predicting that it would enable flawless childbirth.

“In 2025, the world’s first baby was conceived using fully automated AI IVF and was born in Guadalajara.

“An AI system performed all 23 steps of the ICSI procedure with zero human intervention, demonstrating accuracy and leading to the healthiest form of fertilization,” he added.

Akano stressed that AI’s entry into human reproduction opened up endless possibilities, prompting questions about the integration of AI with human biology and its role in fertility treatment.

He warned that failure to adapt to these technological advancements would lead to another wave of digital colonization.

He urged Nigerian youths to embrace skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to avoid digital colonization and remain competitive in the evolving global job market.

Akano emphasized that while AI would lead to the eradication of many existing jobs, it would also simultaneously create numerous new opportunities.

He lamented that a significant portion of our side of the world remained primarily concerned with consumption rather than creation, a trend he warned against.

Akano cited the transformative impact of AI across various sectors, pointing to medical advancements such as gene editing, which, he said, could eliminate the challenges associated with conditions such as sickle cell anemia.

Remote jobs set to soar to $127bn by 2030

He further revealed the current worth of remote jobs, as being over $31.8 billion, with a prediction that it would soar to $127 billion by 2030.

He cautioned that jobs with sequential patterns, often characterized as garbage in, garbage out or info in, info out, would be easily eradicated by AI.

Akano emphasized that the competition faced today was no longer from individuals but from humanoids programmed to take over jobs.

He asserted that without the right skills, individuals would be unable to compete.

Akano urged youths to wake up to reality, asserting that their direction, command, and capability would depend on their acquired skills.

AI’s growing role in medicine and employment

He stressed that AI was changing every aspect of life, including the medical field, where he envisioned a future where people would prefer humanoids for surgical procedures due to their perfection.

He described this as the era of digital hospitals, where advanced AI could diagnose ailments and provide solutions without trial and error.

Akano expressed concern that while many African countries were borrowing money to invest in youth capacity building, some nations were using funds for other purposes.

He called on youths to proactively seek training and build their capabilities if such opportunities were not readily available.

Akano also highlighted the growing number of youths excelling in remote jobs, earning in dollars as evidence of the digital economy’s potential.

He reiterated that AI had come to stay, advising everyone to embrace it to become part of the transformative era.