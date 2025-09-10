Nigeria was thrown into darkness on Wednesday following the collapse of the national electricity grid.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) confirmed the incident in a public notice issued via its official X handle on September 10, 2025.

According to the company, the blackout, which began at 11:23 a.m., was caused by a sudden loss of supply from the national grid.

“Please be informed that the power outage currently being experienced is due to a loss of supply from the national grid at 11:23 am today, affecting electricity supply across our franchise areas,” the statement read.

AEDC added that efforts are ongoing in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to restore power once the grid is stabilised.

The company also appealed to customers for patience and provided its customer service lines for inquiries and further updates: 08039070070 (calls), 08152141414, and 08152151515 (WhatsApp).

Social Media Reactions

Following the blackout, “National Grid” quickly became the number one trending topic on X, with many Nigerians expressing frustration over the recurring power instability in the country.

Several users speculated that the grid had collapsed, though official confirmation from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) was yet to be issued as of the time of this report.

As monitored by Nairametrics, National Grid topped the trend list on X (formerly Twitter) as of 2 pm on Wednesday, several X users expressed their reactions to the reported grid collapse.

KeithTalks🍀🪴💐(@KeithNuwagaba) wrote “National Electricity grid every rainy day.”

National Electricity grid every rainy day. pic.twitter.com/aSLmao8FgU — KeithTalks🍀🪴💐 (@KeithNuwagaba) September 10, 2025

MAYOR (@mayor_xox) said, “Omo 😂 National grid don turn like Arsenal defense collapse every season 💔”

Omo 😂 National grid don turn like Arsenal defense collapse every season 💔 — MAYOR (@mayor_xox) September 10, 2025

𝗤𝘂𝗲𝗲𝗻~𝗘𝘀𝗲🌎(@iamqueenese) said “Every 3 market days national grid must collapse.”

Every 3 market days national grid must collapse — 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝗲𝗻~𝗘𝘀𝗲🌎 (@iamqueenese) September 10, 2025

Victorola GM (@Victorola799) “National grid fallpit And What’s cashout. Can’t say the one that showed pass”

National grid fallpit

And

What's cashout

Can't say the one that showed pass — Victorola GM (@Victorola799) September 10, 2025

HONESTY is the path. (@AyetotoB2B) said “Just like Guns don’t kill people, people kill people. National grid doesn’t just collapse, people sabotage it.”

Just like Guns don’t kill people, people kill people. National grid don’t just collapse people sabotage it. — HONESTY is the path. (@AyetotoB2B) September 10, 2025

What you should know

In March, Nairametrics reported that National Grid reportedly collapsed, plunging several parts of Nigeria into darkness.

Nigeria’s power grid has experienced multiple collapses over the years, often attributed to inadequate generation capacity, transmission constraints, and technical faults.

According to data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the grid recorded several partial or total collapses in 2024, sparking concerns about the country’s power sector reliability.

Despite repeated assurances from power sector stakeholders, the issue persists, impacting businesses, households, and industries that rely on the national grid for electricity supply.