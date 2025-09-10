The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday declared Emeka Ufomba wanted over alleged diversion of public funds, among other criminal offenses.

This was disclosed in a notice issued by Dele Oyewale, EFCC Head of Media & Publicity, via the Commission’s Facebook page.

The development highlights EFCC’s latest probe of a number of Abia state indigenes over associated financial crimes involving government funds.

EFCC Notice

According to the Commission, the public is notified that “Emeka Ufomba, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Criminal Conspiracy, Diversion of Public Funds, Stealing, and Money Laundering.”

Emeka Ufomba (49) is said to be an indigene of Abia State, and his last known address is 13 Unity Drive, Eneka Paradise Estate, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Commission advised anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts to contact the Commission at its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja offices, or through 08093322644; its email address: info@efcc.gov.ng, or the nearest police station or other security agencies.

Further details about the probe were not disclosed by the EFCC.

Related Development

This development comes days after the EFCC declared two Abia state indigenes, Christopher Enweremadu and Fortune Ozoemela, wanted over allegations of criminal conspiracy, diversion of public funds, stealing, and money laundering.

Enweremadu was said to have served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters under ex-Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

NAN reports that Enweremadu is linked to an investigation into the management of funds allocated to Abia’s 17 local government councils.

In December 2024, a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja approved a probe into allocations to the LGAs between 2019 and 2023 while directing the EFCC to submit its findings.

The court had also ordered the seizure of international passports belonging to Enweremadu, Erondu Uchenna Erondu (a former aide to Governor Ikpeazu), and Deaconess Joy Nwanju, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

The court’s decision was based on an ex parte application filed by an activist who alleged that billions of naira meant for Abia’s local governments were diverted under the supervision of the officials.

What you should know

The allegations in the public notice by the EFCC are not a conviction until confirmed by a court of law.

The suspects stand innocent in the eyes of the law pending the conclusion of the trial.

The development implies that investigation is ongoing and litigation could be underway.