The Enugu State Government has accused Olasijibomi Ogundele, CEO of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, of defrauding the state of N5.7 billion paid for the construction of 22 Smart Green Schools across the state.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of Governor Peter Mbah on Friday. The announcement comes after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had earlier declared Ogundele wanted for alleged diversion of funds and money laundering.

According to the state government, Ogundele vanished after receiving 50% of the contract sum, leaving the school projects largely incomplete. The government alleged that the contractor used Sujimoto’s Zenith Bank account, rather than the bond issued by Jaiz Bank meant to secure the contract, making it impossible to hold the bank liable.

“The Enugu State Government has accused the CEO of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, Olasijibomi Ogundele, of defrauding the state of nearly N6bn, noting that Ogundele vanished into thin air after he was paid the said sum for the construction of 22 Smart Green Schools in different parts of the state.

“The government also accused Ogundele of premeditated fraud, explaining that while he presented a bond issued by Jaiz Bank to secure the contract, he used the company’s Zenith Bank account registered with the state’s Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to receive the said payment, making it impossible for the state to hold Jaiz Bank liable,” the statement read in part.

The statement explained that the projects were intended to be completed within six months in time for the September 2025 school resumption. It further noted that investigations revealed minimal to no work at most sites, with some lacking proper excavation and structural compliance. Efforts to engage Ogundele, including calls and meetings organized by the state government, reportedly failed.

Enugu State also accused Ogundele of premeditated fraud, claiming the misdirection of funds and abandonment of project sites demonstrated intent from the outset. A joint team of officials from the Enugu Ministry of Works and the EFCC reportedly visited the sites on May 8 and 9, 2025, confirming the lack of substantial progress.

The government said it has since reassigned the sites to new contractors to restart construction, emphasizing its determination to ensure that the Smart Green Schools initiative stays on track. It further stated that it would recover every naira allegedly misappropriated by Ogundele.

Backstory

Following the EFCC’s declaration of him as wanted for alleged diversion of funds and money laundering, Ogundele released a video denying any wrongdoing.

He claimed that delays and setbacks in delivering the projects were due to economic and operational challenges, including rising material costs, inflation, foreign exchange volatility, manpower shortages, logistical hurdles, and security concerns.

Ogundele also said he mobilized 42 engineers to oversee the work, faced difficulties with machinery and equipment, and handled projects outside his company’s previous experience.

He insisted that project expenditures were transparent, disputes with the state government led to legal action, and he remained committed to completing the work.