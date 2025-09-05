Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited founder Olasijibomi Suji Ogundele has denied allegations of fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), insisting that delays and setbacks in his projects with the Enugu State Government were responsible, not criminal activity.

Ogundele made the remarks in a video released on Friday, following the Commission’s declaration of him as wanted for alleged diversion of funds and money laundering.

He explained that challenges in delivering several projects were caused by economic and operational difficulties rather than fraudulent intent. He had designed a proposed 69-storey building for the state government and was actively managing the construction of multiple schools.

He highlighted the impact of price fluctuations in construction materials, particularly cement, which reportedly rose from N7,000 to N10,000 during the contracts.

“I’m not a thief, and I’m not a fugitive. This is a contract between my company and the Enugu State Government. They asked me to help build a couple of projects, which was very interesting,” Ogundele said.

He added, “The contract was frustrated. When we took it on, I knew it would be difficult because of the pricing. When we started, cement was N7,000. By the time we left, it had risen to N10,000.”

Other issues he cited included inflation, foreign exchange volatility, logistical hurdles, and manpower constraints, all of which contributed to delays.

More insights

Ogundele said that he mobilized 42 engineers to oversee the work, but some projects were outside his company’s previous experience.

Machinery and equipment availability also posed challenges, as some tools were difficult to operate at certain sites. Combined with manpower shortages and operational difficulties, these factors extended project timelines.

Ogundele said disagreements with the Enugu State Government eventually led to a court case. He maintained that efforts were made to resolve the matter amicably and that project expenditures were transparent. However, the dispute affected his business operations and reputation.

Additional operational hurdles, including security concerns in certain communities, further complicated project delivery, though he said he remained committed to completing the work.

What you should know

The EFCC declared Ogundele wanted on Friday in connection with alleged diversion of funds and money laundering, listing his last known address as Banana Island, Lagos, and urging the public to provide any information on his whereabouts.

Beyond this alleged case, in October 2024, Ogundele faced scrutiny from the Police Force Criminal Investigations Department over a $325,000 real estate dispute tied to the Leonardo project in Lagos.

He appeared for questioning, provided approvals, title documents, and other evidence to authorities, and denied any wrongdoing.