President Bola Ahmed Tinubu departed the Nigerian capital on Thursday to begin a 10-day working vacation in Europe, according to a statement released by his office.

The president, who is in his second year in office, will divide his time between France and the United Kingdom before returning to Nigeria later this month, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s special adviser on information and strategy, said in the announcement.

The presidency did not disclose whether Tinubu plans to hold official meetings during his time abroad. In past instances, however, Nigerian presidents have combined vacation periods with quiet discussions on economic and security issues, often outside the public eye.

The announcement marks the start of Tinubu’s 2025 annual leave, a tradition for sitting presidents that typically spans several weeks throughout the year. He is expected to return to Abuja following the 10 working days, though no specific date was provided.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today, September 4, to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave. The vacation will last 10 working days. President Tinubu will spend the period between France and the UK and then return to the country”. Onanuga said in the statement.

What we know

The move mirrors Tinubu’s October 2024 retreat, when he departed for the United Kingdom for a two-week break. At that time, Onanuga said the president would use the period to rest and reflect on his administration’s economic reforms. Tinubu returned after the two weeks expired.

That earlier trip, reported by Nairametrics, fueled debate about the frequency and cost of presidential travel. According to budget watchdog BudgIT, the presidency spent at least N16.06 billion on foreign trips between June 2023 and May 2024. Of that, N10.93 billion was attributed directly to the president’s journeys, while additional amounts covered expenses by the vice president, first lady, chief of staff, and the presidential air fleet.

Critics questioned whether the expenses align with Tinubu’s message of fiscal discipline, particularly as Nigerians contend with inflation, a weakening currency, and mounting insecurity.

Other opinions argued that such trips are necessary for attracting foreign investment and strengthening diplomatic ties, particularly with European partners.

Tinubu’s choice of France and the United Kingdom reflect longstanding political and economic ties. France remains an influential player in West Africa, despite waning influence in some francophone nations, while the U.K. has historically been Nigeria’s most prominent bilateral partner.