President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart the State House in Abuja for the United Kingdom for two weeks as part of his annual leave.

This is contained in a statement by the President’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The President, who will leave the country on Wednesday (today), is expected to spend time resting and also reflecting to economic reforms during the break, Onanuga said.

He also mentioned that the president will return following the expiration of the leave period.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.

“He will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.

He will return to the country after the leave expires,” he said.

Cost of Tinubu’s Presidential Trips

The frequent international trips by President Bola Tinubu have sparked debates over government waste, extravagance, and fiscal responsibility.

Nairametrics reported that according to data from GovSpend by BudgIT, the Nigerian presidency has spent at least N16.06 billion on foreign currencies for these trips between June 2023 and May 2024.

The bulk of this amount, N10.93 billion, was spent on the President’s travels, with additional costs incurred by the Vice President, First Lady, Chief of Staff, and the Presidential Air Fleet.

The sharp depreciation of the naira, which has fallen by 70.3% against the dollar since May 2023, has exacerbated the cost of these trips, underscoring the need for fiscal discipline amid Nigeria’s ongoing economic challenges.

Optics of Tinubu’s Frequent Travels

President Bola Tinubu’s official trip to different parts of the world including China, France, and a subsequent private visit to London has raised eyebrows and sparked rumors among the public.

While the president’s official engagement is commendable, his decisions to usually extend his stay for a private visit without giving reasons has invited speculation that it may be tied to medical reasons.

The timing of his departure, coupled with the lack of specific details surrounding the purpose of his private visit, has fueled conjecture and added fuel to the rumor mill.

These optics may inadvertently give rise to assumptions and questions regarding the president’s health, heightening the public interest and intensifying scrutiny surrounding his activities abroad.

At this pace, Tinubu could surpass his predecessors as Nigeria’s most-traveled president, a distinction many are already attributing to him.