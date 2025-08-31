The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed an illegal cosmetic production facility in Agege, Lagos State.

The factory, known as Shine Shine Skincare, was found to be producing harmful bleaching cosmetics disguised as organic and safe products.

The agency disclosed the development through its official X (formerly Twitter) page, noting that the products were manufactured under poor Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) conditions.

“NAFDAC has sealed an illegal cosmetic production facility, Shine Shine Skincare, in Agege, Lagos State. The operation uncovered the illicit production of bleaching cosmetics falsely marketed as “organic” and safe for use, despite being manufactured under poor GMP conditions,” the sattemnet read.

Findings from the operation

During the raid, NAFDAC officials uncovered a range of unregistered products being manufactured and packaged for unsuspecting consumers under the false label of organic skincare. These included:

Peeling White Scrub

Glass Scrub Wash

Antiaging Radiant Glow

Customized Whitening Black Soap

10X Customized Native Soap

5D Instant Whitening Soap

Yellow Tone Whitening Body Cream

Exfoliation Soap

Customized Body Cream

The agency noted that these cosmetics, described as bleaching agents, failed to meet regulatory standards and were prepared in unsafe conditions.

NAFDAC emphasized that the facility’s operations poses significant health risks to consumers.

“Investigations revealed that such deceptively formulated products often contain unsafe levels of banned substances, including corticosteroid-based bleaching agents, which can cause severe health risks such as skin thinning, delayed healing, and increased vulnerability to injury,” the agency stated.

Following the raid, the facility was sealed to prevent further circulation of the harmful products.

NAFDAC warns that these unwholesome cosmetic products pose serious public health risks and urges Nigerians to remain vigilant when purchasing cosmetic and other regulated products. Investigations into the illegal outfit are ongoing, and appropriate sanctions will follow.

What you should know

Last year, the agency shut down a counterfeit cosmetics factory at Benue Plaza, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos, where officers seized over 1,200 cartons of unregistered chemicals, expired products, and fake cosmetics worth about N50 million.

Expired products were also being revalidated for sale, posing serious consumer risks. Equipment including mini-mixing containers, batch coding materials, and unlabelled chemicals was confiscated for further investigation.

In another operation at the Balogun Trade Fair Gate within the same complex, NAFDAC apprehended Mr. Pius Effiong Eyoh, owner of Pasco Global Limited.

He was accused of manufacturing, packaging, and selling counterfeit skincare products, including Skin Balance Perfect Knuckle Organic Peel Therapy and Golden Face Triple Action Concentrated Perfect Skin. The items carried deceptive French labels and a fake Cameroonian address to mislead buyers. His facility was immediately sealed, and the products marked for destruction.