Every enduring brand begins with a seed — a spark of belief planted in unlikely soil.

For Godswill Cole Chiori, widely known as Uche Cole, fashion has never been just about style. It has always been about expression, survival, and legacy. His story is proof that greatness often rises from the simplest of beginnings.

Roots in Festac

In 2006, as a teenager in Festac Town, Lagos, Uche discovered fashion in its rawest form. With no machines or mentors, he learned screen printing the hard way — exposing mesh under sunlight, testing paints on scraps, and producing custom tees for high school parties. He travelled from Festac to Yaba to buy plain shirts, transforming them into unique statements under his first label, SEEN Clothing. Its logo, a fusion of world currencies ($€£N), captured his ambition to create a brand with global vision, even when his resources were local.

RelatedStories No Content Available

What many saw as a hustle was actually a glimpse of a dreamer laying his first foundation stone.

Learning Through Reinvention

The path forward was not smooth. In 2017, with his wife Stephanie Chiori, Uche launched DVNX Fit, a unisex ready-to-wear line. Starting with denim slippers and slides, they soon expanded into hats, heels, wristwatches, and even boxers. A defining moment came when Wizkid, Afrobeats’ biggest star, wore DVNX boxers — leading to conversations about a possible Starboy Clothing collaboration. Uche designed samples in China and pitched them directly. The deal didn’t materialise, but the experience became a classroom — teaching resilience and refinement.

In 2018, they pivoted to Zero Tummy, a fitness wear brand inspired by Gymshark. The first collection sold out quickly, proving again their ability to build demand.

By 2019, they birthed KHAVHIA Woman, with Stephanie as Creative Director and Uche as assistant designer. KHAVHIA’s bespoke bridal and Asoebi designs rose rapidly, winning LaMode Magazine’s Women’s Designer of the Year (2021) and dressing celebrities across the globe, from Spice in Jamaica to Nancy Isime, Iyabo Ojo, Juliet Ibrahim, Lily Afe in Nigeria, and Pearl Thusi, Tarina Patel in South Africa, to UK’s Whitney Adebayo. Each chapter added credibility, sharpened skills, and deepened conviction.

The Leap to Villager

In 2024, after relocating to the UK with his family, Uche’s vision expanded. No longer content with smaller ventures, he began to dream of something bigger — a movement, not just a label.

On a trip to Guangzhou, China, alongside his brothers Emmanuel and Daniel, he shared his vision of building the “Zara of Africa.” Inspired by his conviction, they placed a $6,000 cash deposit with a manufacturer before designs were even finalised. That sacrifice brought Uche to tears. It was faith made tangible. The moment Villager was born.

The debut collection — 22 tees and a hoodie — designed by Uche, marked the beginning of a new era. Soon after, more brothers joined the mission:

Alison in the UK as Co-Creative Director.

Paul in Dallas and Gifted in Atlanta establishing US logistics.

Peter, the eldest, investing to strengthen the foundation.

Emmanuel and Daniel coordinating Nigerian operations.

What began as Uche’s dream became the united vision of seven brothers — a global family brand powered by faith, sacrifice, and shared roots.

Villager: A Global Movement

In March 2025, Villager officially launched. In only months, it has reached buyers in Nigeria, the UK, the US, and beyond. With hubs in Manchester, London, Lagos, Dallas, and Atlanta, Villager delivers globally, even offering next-day shipping in key markets.

But Villager’s essence is not in sales figures or distribution.

“Villager is more than clothing. It is a movement that honours where we come from, while uniting us across borders. It is our roots stitched into fashion.”

With the tagline “Roots Run Deep,” Villager stands as a tribute to resilience, community, and cultural pride. Each tee, hoodie, or accessory isn’t just worn — it’s carried like a story, a reminder of identity and strength.

What Lies Ahead

The future of Villager is bold. Plans are already underway for a female line, new men’s collections, and footwear prototypes. Uche, as CEO and Co-Creative Director, works daily with Alison and the rest of the brothers to build Villager brick by brick, with the ambition of becoming Africa’s most recognised global fashion house.

From the sons of a missionary father from Ohafia, Abia State, raised between the North and Lagos, to entrepreneurs running different operations in different sectors across continents, the Chioris’ story is one of persistence, faith, and vision.

For Uche, what began under the hot Lagos sun, printing shirts with his bare hands, has now become a global mission — where fashion becomes heritage, and heritage becomes community.

“We are all Villagers. The world is one big village. And our roots run deep.”