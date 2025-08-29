The Nigerian All-Share Index closed the trading session on 28th August in negative territory, shedding 691.52 points to finish at 140,557.24.

This marked a 0.49% decline from the previous day’s level of 141,248.80, despite stronger activity in the market.

Trading volume climbed sharply to 885 million shares, up from 682.8 million shares exchanged a day earlier.

Meanwhile, market capitalization slipped back below the N89 trillion mark, settling at N88.9 trillion across 26,163 deals, reflecting the day’s bearish mood.

On the gainers’ chart, SCOA and RTBRISCOE led with impressive advances of 10% and 9.80% respectively. The flip side saw INTENEGINS and OMATEK topping the losers’ list, dipping 9.62% and 8.97%.

In terms of activity, CHAMPION and ACCESSCORP dominated the volume chart, trading the highest number of shares.

Market summary

Current ASI: 140,557.24

Previous ASI: 141,248.8

Day Change: -0.49%

Year-to-Date Performance: +36.56%

Volume Traded: 885 million shares

Market Cap: N88.93 trillion

Top 5 gainers

SCOA: Up 10.00% to N6.05

RTBRISCOE: Up 9.80% to N3.36

NEM: Up 7.96% to N31.20

NGXGROUP: Up 7.94% to N57.80

MCNICHOLS: Up 7.04% to N3.80

Top 5 losers

INTENEGINS: Down 9.62% to N3.29

OMATEK: Down 8.97% to N1.32

ELLAHLAKES: Down 8.49% to N13.68

ROYALEX: Down 6.98% to N2.00

SUNUASSUR: Down 6.42% to N5.54

Trading volume

Daily trading volume rose to 885 million shares, up from 682 million shares exchanged the previous day.

CHAMPION topped the chart with 201 million shares, followed by ACCESSCORP with 102 million shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

GTCO came third with 96.4 million shares, while STERLINGNG and FIRSTHOLDCO completed the top five with 90.8 million and 46.2 million shares respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, GTCO dominated with trades worth N8.8 billion.

ARADEL followed with N3.5 billion, while CHAMPION recorded N3.4 billion.

ACCESSCORP posted N2.7 billion, and FIRSTHOLDCO rounded off the list with N1.5 billion.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) had a mixed performance:

DANGCEM gained 0.04%.

On the losing side, INTBREW dropped 3.85%, LAFARGE shed 2.99%, NESTLE fell 1.06%, and FIDELITYBK slipped 0.47%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks, the trend was largely bearish:

GTCO declined 3.11%, ZENITHBANK fell 1.29%, UBA lost 1.41%, and ACCESSCORP shed 0.74%.

FIRSTHOLDCO was the lone gainer, up 0.15%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index appears to remain in a retracement phase, with the current momentum suggesting the possibility of a further slide below the 140,000-mark if selling pressure continues.

Sustained bearish activity, particularly in large-cap stocks, could deepen the decline and weigh further on overall market sentiment.