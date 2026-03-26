A new energy infrastructure company, Decentralised Energy Limited (DEL), has launched in Nigeria with $10 million in equity from Anergi Group and ₦8.5 billion in debt financing to fund its early operations.

DEL was set up by Anergi in partnership with Viathan, Nigeria’s largest embedded energy solutions provider, to serve as a growth platform for decentralised power and gas projects in Nigeria by developing power and gas infrastructure directly and investing in other bankable projects across the distributed power and gas sector.

Behind the company is a well-established investor community that includes Sango Capital Partners, Synergy Capital Partners, Kuramo Capital Partners, PIPP Energy, Vista Holdings, and InfraCredit. In the last decade, that community has put over $100 million into Viathan.

CEO of Anergi Holdings, Ms. Maria Stratonova, commented:

Anergi is pleased to support the launch of Decentralised Energy Limited. The opportunity for decentralised power and gas infrastructure in Nigeria is expanding, supported by stronger industrial demand, reforms in the gas value chain, and improving macroeconomic conditions. These developments create a solid environment for platforms that can deliver reliable, cost‑efficient energy solutions at scale.

DEL is well positioned to contribute meaningfully in this context. The company brings operational experience, a strong asset base, and a leadership team with a proven track record in decentralised energy. We have confidence in their ability to execute effectively and respond to evolving market needs. As Nigeria advances its energy transition and strengthens private‑sector participation, we look forward to working with the team as they implement their strategy and support improved energy reliability for businesses and communities.

The CEO of Viathan, Mr. Lekan Adeke, commented:

Viathan enables lives by providing cleaner, more reliable energy solutions. Our investment in Decentralised Energy Limited (DEL) underscores our commitment to accelerating the deployment of embedded power, private networks, and gas-to-power infrastructure that directly improves productivity and quality of life for businesses and communities.

The leadership team at DEL consists of the co-founder of Viathan, who serves as DEL’s CEO, and a seasoned executive team with a combined 70 years of experience in designing, building, financing, and operating decentralised energy assets across Nigeria. The company launches with seed assets that include generation, distribution and virtual pipeline assets. These assets serve a mix of commercial, industrial and wholesale residential customers. This foundation reflects DEL’s practical experience and positions the company as an active operator from day one.

“Our vision is to provide cleaner, uninterrupted power as a daily reality throughout Nigeria and West Africa.” said Habeeb Alebiosu, Chief Executive Officer of Decentralised Energy.

“Despite having abundant energy resources, Nigeria needs to address structural bottlenecks and requires improved infrastructure to deliver reliable energy to the industries and communities that need it. DEL was established to bridge this infrastructure gap. Over the medium to long term, as we focus on channelling capital and talent towards achieving this vision, you can expect that will be making energy flow to everywhere it is needed.”

Anergi Group, an energy platform of the Harith Group, is a strategic energy investor that has funded and developed more than 1,400 MW of power projects across Africa. This includes a significant stake in Nigeria’s Azura-Edo Independent Power Project (IPP), the 310 MW Lake Turkana Wind Farm in Kenya, the 360 MW Kelvin Power Plant in South Africa, and the 200 MW Twin City Energy in Ghana.

As Nigeria advances its gas utilisation and enhances the reliability of industrial power through the Decade of Gas and the Energy Transition Plan, decentralised infrastructure will become increasingly vital for supporting national growth. By maintaining the energy ecosystem and improving reliability for businesses, DEL helps unlock expansion across sectors such as manufacturing, agro-processing, healthcare, logistics, data centres, and industrial estates. This support leads to increased productivity, reduced reliance on diesel, and long-term cost stability for businesses across the country.

Armed with fresh capital and a talented management team with a formidable and diversified experience base, DEL aims to build the capabilities and infrastructure foundations needed to drive industrial productivity, attract investment, and enhance Nigeria’s long-term economic resilience.

About DEL

DEL is an energy infrastructure company dedicated to advancing decentralised energy systems that support the growth of industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors. Their vision is to make cleaner, uninterrupted power a daily reality across Nigeria and West Africa. See more at www.del.energy