Nestlé’s maggi® partners itsekiri global homecoming to preserve culinary heritage and drive cultural tourism

Organisers of the Itsekiri Global Homecoming 2026 (IGHC) have announced MAGGI® (Nestlé Nigeria Plc) as the Official Seasoning Partner for the landmark cultural gathering taking place in Warri, Delta State, from August 16 to 22, 2026.Held under the authority of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR, the Olu of Warri, and under the auspices of […]

Organisers of the Itsekiri Global Homecoming 2026 (IGHC) have announced MAGGI® (Nestlé Nigeria Plc) as the Official Seasoning Partner for the landmark cultural gathering taking place in Warri, Delta State, from August 16 to 22, 2026.

Held under the authority of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR, the Olu of Warri, and under the auspices of The Royal Order of Iwere (ROI), the Itsekiri Global Homecoming brings together Itsekiri sons, daughters and friends from across Nigeria and the global diaspora to reconnect with their heritage, celebrate their shared identity, and contribute to the long-term development of the Warri Kingdom. The week-long celebration also commemorates the 5th Coronation Anniversary of His Majesty.

Under this strategic partnership, MAGGI® will support key culinary and cultural touchpoints throughout the homecoming week, highlighting the rich gastronomy of the Iwere Nation. The collaboration will feature curated culinary showcases, including the headlining the Itsekiri 8-Course Tasting Menu and a live cooking competition during the Cultural Day, brand representation at the iconic Royal Warri River Regatta, and the upcoming #MaggiTasteofItsekiri online cooking challenge designed to engage food lovers across Nigeria and the diaspora.

Speaking on the partnership, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Chair, Board of Trustees, Itsekiri Global Homecoming Initiative and Member of The Royal Order of Iwere (ROI), described the collaboration as a fitting celebration of culture and community.

“The Itsekiri Global Homecoming is a time for our people to reconnect with their roots, strengthen our shared identity, and collectively shape the future of Warri Kingdom. Food is central to our culture and our hospitality. Through this partnership with MAGGI®, we have an opportunity to celebrate the richness of Itsekiri cuisine and share our culinary heritage: from Banga Soup and Starch to Owo Soup, Epuru, and many other cherished delicacies, with our people returning home and visitors discovering Warri for the first time.”

Commenting on the partnership, Funmi Osineye, Category Manager, Culinary, Nestlé Nigeria, said the collaboration reflects the brand’s commitment to celebrating Nigeria’s rich culinary heritage.

“As MAGGI® marks 60 years of enriching Nigerian meals and celebrating our nation’s diverse food culture, we are proud to partner with the Itsekiri Global Homecoming. This collaboration reflects our enduring commitment to preserving culinary heritage, bringing communities together through food, and shining a spotlight on the unique flavours and traditions of the Itsekiri people. Through this partnership, we hope to inspire pride in our cultural roots, support local culinary talent, and create memorable food experiences for generations to come.”

The #MaggiTasteofItsekiri digital cooking challenge will launch in the coming days across social media, inviting home cooks, food creators and culinary enthusiasts from Nigeria and around the world to recreate and celebrate iconic Itsekiri dishes ahead of the Homecoming.

For partnership opportunities and the full programme of events, visit www.itsekiriglobalhomecoming.com.

About the itsekiri global homecoming

The Itsekiri Global Homecoming (IGH2026) is the flagship cultural, economic and social gathering held under the authority of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, the Olu of Warri, and under the auspices of The Royal Order of Iwere (ROI). Taking place from August 16–22, 2026, in Warri, Delta State, the initiative brings together Itsekiris from across Nigeria and the global diaspora to celebrate cultural heritage, strengthen community ties, advance development initiatives, and commemorate the 5th Coronation Anniversary of His Majesty.

About maggi®

MAGGI® is the flagship culinary brand of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading food and beverage companies. For over six decades, MAGGI® has been a trusted companion in Nigerian kitchens, helping families prepare delicious meals while celebrating the country’s rich culinary heritage. Guided by Nestlé’s commitment to nutrition, health and wellness, MAGGI® continues to inspire home cooking, support community development, and promote sustainable food practices across Nigeria.

Media Enquiries

Itsekiri Global Homecoming Communications Team

Email: info@itsekiriglobalhomecoming.com

Website: www.itsekiriglobalhomecoming.com

Social Media: @itsekiriglobalhomecoming