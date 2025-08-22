The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reported revenue of N4.406 trillion in July 2025, a slight dip compared to N4.571 trillion in June.

This is according to the recently released NNPC Limited Monthly Report Summary- July 2025.

The company also posted a steep 79.6 per cent drop in profit after tax (PAT), sliding to N185 billion in July 2025 from N905 billion in June, its latest monthly financial and operational report shows.

Between January and June, statutory payments to the federation amounted to N7.97 trillion, underlining NNPC’s role as the country’s leading revenue source.

“All production, sales, and financial figures are provisional and subject to reconciliation with relevant stakeholders,” NNPC noted.

Crude production hits 1.7 million bpd

The NNPCL noted that crude oil and condensate production edged up to 1.70 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.68 million bpd in June.

The company also noted that natural gas output increased, rising to 7,722 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) in July from 7,581 mmscf/d in June 2025.

Gas sales, reported on a Schedule M-2 basis, climbed to 4,978 mmscf/d against 4,742 mmscf/d in June, while crude oil and condensate sales advanced to 25.49 million barrels, up from 21.68 million barrels.

More insights

The NNPCL report noted further that it aims to “Sustain crude oil and condensate production, improve uptime of production facilities, continue stakeholders’ collaboration and operational efficiency” in the coming months.

On the Ajaokuta- Kaduna- Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline, the NNPCL stated that additional subcontractors have been deployed to expedite completion of mainline works and fast-track project completion.

On the Obiafu-Obrikom- Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline, the company stated that it had commenced implementation of a revised execution strategy towards expedited completion of the OB3 River Niger Crossing.

It added that the 113km portion of the OB3 Gas Pipeline has been commissioned and is flowing about 300mmscf/d of gas from two gas producers: AHL 250 mmscf/d and Platform, Chorus, and Xenergi – 50 mmscf/d.

What you should know

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reported that Nigeria’s average daily crude oil production rose to 1.507 million barrels per day (bpd) in July 2025, surpassing its target for the second month in a row.

In July 2025, Nairametrics reported NNPCL’s successful completion of the River Niger crossing on the critical Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project, marking a major milestone in Nigeria’s gas infrastructure development.

Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mr Bayo Ojulari, disclosed this while speaking at the Nigeria Oil and Gas Energy Week Conference in Abuja.