Gas production in Nigeria rose slightly in June 2025 to 7.581 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscf/d), up from 7.352 billion bscf/d recorded in May.

This is according to the latest performance report released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The report further shows that gas sales rose from 4.698billion mmscfd in May to 4.742 billion mmscfd in June.

In addition, crude oil and condensate sales decreased to 21.68 million barrels in June from 24.77 million barrels in May.

Despite the drop in crude sales, the downstream segment recorded notable progress. Fuel availability at NNPC Retail Limited stations improved significantly, rising to 71 percent in June from 62 percent in May.

“Ongoing industry-wide collaborations are increasingly improving synergies to achieve production improvement and cost optimisation,” the NNPCL stated.

The NNPCL stated it has completed the AKK River Niger Crossing, which significantly derisked the completion of the mainline. “Additional intervention is being put in place to ensure the earliest completion.”

“Commenced technical review of OB3 River Niger crossing to replicate learnings from AKK River Niger crossing success. PHRC, WRPC and KRPC review progressing,” the report said.

NNPCL announces N905 billion in profit after tax in June

The company stated it generated a total revenue of N4.571 trillion in June 2025, sustaining its upward earnings momentum as crude oil and gas production recorded notable increases.

The NNPCL also announced it made N905 billion in profit after tax for the period.

The data also shows the company made cumulative statutory payments to the Federation from January to May stood at N6.961 trillion, reinforcing the firm’s critical role in national revenue generation.

On the social front, the NNPC Foundation said it reached 67,544 NYSC corps members via its Financial Literacy Programme in June 2025 alone, bringing the total number of trained corps members to 870,383 across Nigeria.

Results for May 2025

In May, NNPCL announced that Nigeria’s gas production fell to 7.352 billion standard cubic feet per day, down from 7.354 billion mmscfd the previous month.

According to the company, gas sales, however, dipped marginally from 4.240 billion mmscfd in April to 4.185 billion mmscfd in May.

The report also showed that the company generated a total revenue of N6.008 trillion in May 2025, marking a marginal increase from the N5.972 trillion posted in April, even as crude oil and condensate production also showed slight improvement during the month.

According to the company, completed turnaround maintenance in May included the Trans Escravos pipeline, the Opuama flow station, the Obigbo, and the Agbada flow stations.