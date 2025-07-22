The Federal Government has suspended the implementation of recently issued circulars revising allowances for medical, dental, and other health professionals in the federal public service, citing the need for broader consultation with key stakeholders.

This decision emerged from a meeting held on Monday, July 21, and chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, who also serves as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS).

According to a memo signed by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Ekpo U. O. Nta, Esq., the affected circulars include SWC/S/04/S.218/III/646 and SWC/S/04/S.218/III/651, both dated June 27, 2025, as well as SWC/S/04/S.410/VII/658, dated June 30, 2025.

“The circulars will remain suspended to allow further consultation with various professional associations and unions in the health and education sectors,” the memo stated.

Scope of suspension and stakeholders involved

The suspension affects a wide range of government stakeholders, including ministers, heads of federal commissions, permanent secretaries, and directors-general of parastatals and government-owned enterprises, who were all copied in the circular.

This latest development follows growing agitation within the health sector over remuneration reviews and could signal a renewed effort by the government to build consensus on contentious compensation policies.

NMA issues ultimatum to Federal Government

The NMA had on July 2 issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to withdraw the circular and meet its other demands to avert industrial action in the health sector.

The President of the NMA, Prof. Audu Bala, said the circular contains provisions that were not mutually agreed upon and which undermine the remuneration and welfare of medical professionals.

Warning of nationwide medical strike

The NMA earlier on Monday warned that it will ground medical services nationwide if the government fails to meet its demands by the expiration of the ultimatum on July 23.

They described the circular as a breach of existing agreements and demanded its immediate withdrawal, among other conditions.

Prof. Audu Bala said, “We have made our position clear. The ultimatum ends on July 23, and if the Federal Government does not address our demands, we may have no choice but to proceed with a strike.”

He further explained that the provisions contained in the circular were not mutually agreed upon and undermine the remuneration and welfare of doctors.