Governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori, has approved the immediate release of N10 billion to settle outstanding pension arrears owed to retirees in the state.

Oborevwori announced this on Tuesday during a meeting with the Chairman, Bureau of State Pensions, Mr Edwin Ogidi-Gbegbaje, and the State Chairman of the Association of Contributory Retirees, Mr Anthony Osanekwu, in Asaba, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He said that the meeting was aimed at addressing issues concerning the welfare of retirees, including payment of backlogs and migration challenges under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Oborevwori said that his administration has so far paid over N36 billion to service pensions in the state.

The governor added that N1.4 billion has been released for the payment of pensions monthly since he assumed office.

He emphasised that the state had not defaulted in meeting its monthly pension obligations under his watch.

He, however, said that the arrears, which predated his administration, must be urgently tackled.

“Our retirees are men and women who gave their best years in service to the state.

“It is only just that they receive what is due to them, and under my watch, their welfare will remain a top priority,” he said.

The governor announced the constitution of an oversight team to supervise the implementation of the N10 billion released, stressing that transparency would be strictly upheld.

He said the gesture reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of senior citizens who had laboured in the service of the state.

In his remarks, Ogidi-Gbegbaje described the governor’s announcement as a “pleasant surprise,” while assuring that the N10 billion release would serve as a huge relief to retirees.

Ogidi-Gbegbaje pledged that the funds would be used exclusively for pension payments, stressing that the system was programmed to ensure transparency and accountability.

Also speaking, Osanekwu expressed appreciation to the governor for what he described as an unexpected and magnanimous gesture.

“You took us unaware; what we were expecting was far less than the N10 billion you just approved.

“I am elated, and I know that when pensioners across the state hear this news, they will be very happy,” Osanekwu said.

Backstory

In May, Oborevwori restated his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare.

He revealed that Delta was among the first states to implement a new minimum wage of N77,500, above the national benchmark of N70,000, raising the monthly wage bill from N11.5 billion to N15.3 billion.

As part of civil service reforms and engagement, the administration hosted three town hall meetings and a historic dinner with senior civil service staff.

“We have kept our word in this regard. Over 8,000 public servants have been trained, including 450 senior management staff who attended a comprehensive seven-weekend training programme through collaborations with the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), heralding a significant shift in leadership development,” he said.

Oborevwori added that to deepen understanding of the MORE Agenda, the government organized a strategic retreat with Sewa Assets Management for commissioners and heads of inter-ministerial agencies.

On workforce expansion, the governor said 13,497 new teaching and non-teaching staff were recruited across the state’s 25 local government areas to fill manpower gaps. Additionally, promotion interviews were conducted for over 2,193 officers, reflecting the administration’s commitment to career advancement.