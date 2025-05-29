Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has announced an increase in the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), which rose from N83 billion in 2023 to N158 billion in 2024.

Speaking during the presentation of his administration’s scorecard before the State House of Assembly in Asaba on Wednesday, Oborevwori said the projected IGR for January 2023 was N83 billion, but by December 2024, actual receipts had grown to N158 billion, representing a 90.4 percent increase.

“For 2025, we project the figure will reach N165 billion, and it is worthy of note that we achieved this growth without additional tax burdens on the people of Delta.

“In line with our pro-people governance approach, we have ensured that personal tax liabilities remain unchanged,” he said.

The governor attributed the revenue boost to the state’s business-friendly environment, bolstered by peace-building efforts and impactful infrastructure projects, which have increased public confidence and tax compliance.

He also credited the Delta State Internal Revenue Service for its professionalism and diligence in plugging leakages and enhancing revenue systems.

On debt servicing, Oborevwori revealed that the state’s debt stock dropped from N465.3 billion at the inception of his administration to N249.2 billion by December 31, 2024—a reduction of N216.1 billion or 46.4 percent.

Highlighting worker welfare, the governor noted that Delta was among the first states to implement a new minimum wage of N77,500, above the national benchmark of N70,000, raising the monthly wage bill from N11.5 billion to N15.3 billion.

Delta commits to civil service reforms

As part of civil service reforms and engagement, the administration hosted three town hall meetings and a historic dinner with senior civil service staff.

“We have kept our word in this regard. Over 8,000 public servants have been trained, including 450 senior management staff who attended a comprehensive seven-weekend training programme through collaborations with the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), heralding a significant shift in leadership development,” he said.

Oborevwori added that to deepen understanding of the MORE Agenda, the government organized a strategic retreat with Sewa Assets Management for commissioners and heads of inter-ministerial agencies.

“Through this retreat, the strategic imperatives of the MORE agenda were distilled into deliverables that can be measured, tracked, and reported,” he explained.

On workforce expansion, the governor said 13,497 new teaching and non-teaching staff were recruited across the state’s 25 local government areas to fill manpower gaps. Additionally, promotion interviews were conducted for over 2,193 officers, reflecting the administration’s commitment to career advancement.

He also disclosed that new vehicles were distributed to Permanent Secretaries to enhance operational efficiency. “These notable accomplishments in the public service affirmed the administration’s unwavering resolve to build a robust, efficient, and professional civil service.

“We remain committed to sustaining these initiatives and continuously improving the lives and careers of our civil servants,” he added.

What you should know

The 36 states and the FCT collectively generated N2.43 trillion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2023, reflecting a 26.03% increase from the N1.93 trillion recorded in 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) IGR report for 2023.

Lagos, FCT, and Rivers led in IGR collection, generating N815.86 billion, N211.10 billion, and N195.41 billion, respectively, during the period.

In contrast, Taraba, Yobe, and Kebbi states reported the lowest revenues, with N10.87 billion, N11.19 billion, and N11.74 billion, respectively.