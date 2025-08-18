A recent incident involving a Nigerian pastor has reignited concerns over the authenticity of Apple products sold in Nigeria, following a troubling experience at an Apple Store in London.

Pastor Gbenga Samuel Wemimo of Gbenga Samuel Wemimo Ministries International (GSWMI) shared his ordeal on social media after attempting to trade in an iPhone purchased in Lagos at the Apple Store located in Westfield Stratford City Arcade, London.

The device, initially declared “stolen” and later “missing” by store attendants, was deemed ineligible for trade-in, raising alarms about the legitimacy of Apple retail outlets in Nigeria.

“My wife bought a brand new iPhone at the Apple store located at Jakande, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos last September,” Pastor Wemimo wrote. “We decided to trade it in for a new one today at the Apple Store in London. Only God did not let them call the police on us.”

Despite presenting receipts and proof of purchase, the couple was informed that the device had been flagged in Apple’s system. “Somehow we were able to walk out of that Apple Store without any drama,” he added, expressing frustration over what he described as a systemic issue of corner-cutting in Nigerian business practices.

No Official Apple Stores in Nigeria

The incident has sparked widespread debate online, with many Nigerians questioning whether any Apple retail outlet in the country is officially recognized by the tech giant.

Social media users weighed in with varying perspectives:

@EdionweB stated, “No Apple store in Nigeria is recognised by Apple itself. None. It is owned by an individual who sells Apple products. If it is original, fake or stolen depends on the person’s integrity as a business person.”

@Localmann_ added, “Sometimes people abroad buy a phone overseas, bring it to Nigeria for sale, and then go back and report it stolen for replacement.”

Kamal (@kamakarzy247) cautioned against generalizing, noting that similar incidents have occurred in the UK: “My friend bought a brand new phone here in the UK and was asked to report to the police because the phone had been reported stolen. This happened in Leicester in 2023.”

Apple Among Top Phishing Targets Globally

The controversy comes amid rising global concerns about brand impersonation and digital fraud. According to a July 2025 report by cybersecurity firm Check Point, Apple ranked third among the most impersonated brands in phishing attacks during Q2 2025, following Microsoft (25%) and Google (11%). Apple accounted for 9% of global phishing attempts between April and June.

Phishing attacks typically involve cybercriminals posing as trusted brands to deceive users into revealing sensitive information such as passwords, credit card details, or login credentials.

The report emphasized that the technology sector remains the most targeted industry, as attackers exploit user trust in software and authentication platforms.

Call for Policy to Mandate Mobile Phone Registration

Mobile phone technicians in Nigeria, under the umbrella of the Association of Mobile Communication Device Technicians of Nigeria (AMCODET), have since urged the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) to mandate the registration of mobile phones at the point of purchase.

The technicians argue that such a policy would be crucial in curbing the rampant issue of phone theft and improving security in the country’s mobile device industry.

Mr. Kehinde Apara, the President of AMCODET, emphasized that the registration of phones would drastically reduce theft, as it would be more difficult for criminals to sell stolen registered phones.

What You Should Know

In September 2024, the NCC introduced the Device Management System (NCC-DMS), a comprehensive Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) aimed at managing and regulating mobile devices accessing the country’s communication networks.

The Commission, in a new ‘Type Approval Business Rule 2024’ has, therefore, mandated all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the country to connect to the system.

It stated that the initiative is designed to ensure stricter control over mobile devices, enhance security, and promote compliance with established regulatory standards. However, it is unclear if this policy has been effective since its introduction.

The London trade-in incident has cast a spotlight on the need for greater transparency and regulation in Nigeria’s tech retail sector.

As digital fraud and brand impersonation continue to rise globally, consumers are urged to verify the authenticity of retailers and remain vigilant when purchasing high-value electronics.