The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has introduced the Device Management System (NCC-DMS), a comprehensive Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) aimed at managing and regulating mobile devices accessing the country’s communication networks.

The Commission in a new ‘Type Approval Business Rule 2024’ has, therefore, mandated all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the country to connect to the system.

It stated that the initiative is designed to ensure stricter control over mobile devices, enhance security, and promote compliance with established regulatory standards.

The Commission added that the NCC-DMS will act as a central database for tracking devices across all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Nigeria.

By registering and monitoring device access, the NCC said it seeks to curb the use of unapproved devices and prevent issues such as phone theft and fraudulent activities involving mobile devices.

Device regulation in Nigeria

According to the Commission, all mobile network operators are required to connect to the NCC-DMS and mirror network-related policies configured by the NCC. This, it said ensures that network operators adhere to the same standards and policies, fostering a uniform approach to device regulation.

“NCC-DMS shall acquire the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of all devices latching to the communication network and synchronize with International databases of IMEI repositories.

“NCC-DMS shall maintain a registry of all communication devices available in the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the Commission stated in the Business Rule.

It added that individuals would be able to register their mobile devices, but the number of devices allowed for registration will be limited and determined by the Commission.

Additionally, device suppliers will be responsible for registering type-approved devices on the NCC-DMS.

All MNOs are also required to synchronize their Equipment Identity Registers (EIRs) with the NCC-DMS, ensuring that mobile devices accessing their networks are compliant with NCC regulations.

Device registration on the NCC-DMS will require payment fees, distinct from type approval fees. This fee structure will be applied to every device registered, making it a necessary step for suppliers and individuals alike.

What you should know

The NCC first announced plans to deploy the DMS in 2021, saying it would promote greater transparency and accountability in the telecommunications sector, enhance national security, and ensure that Nigeria’s communication infrastructure is used safely and efficiently.

“To curtail the counterfeit mobile phone market, discourage mobile phone theft, enhance national security, protect consumer interest, increase revenue generation for the government, reduce the rate of kidnapping, mitigate the use of stolen phones for crime, and facilitate blocking or tracing of stolen mobile phones and other smart devices, one of the means to achieve this is through the deployment of Device Management System,” the Commission stated in a statement issued at that time.

The platform ensures that every reported IMEIs for stolen and illegal mobile phones and other smart devices are blacklisted and shared with all operators across all networks; to ensure all unregistered devices do not work in any of the Networks in Nigeria.

This, in a way, is expected to reduce incidences of phone snatching as blacklisted devices become useless and valueless in the mobile phone market.