In a recent ruling, Justice Igho Braimoh of the Edo State High Court, Benin City, convicted and sentenced 17 individuals involved in internet fraud, handing them varying jail terms.

In a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the defendants were prosecuted on charges of obtaining by false pretence and possession of fraudulent documents.

Justice Braimoh, in his ruling, noted, “While it is important to mete out justice, this court has considered the remorse shown by the convicts. However, the forfeiture of assets is necessary to send a clear message that crime does not pay.”

The convicted individuals are:

Oserei John Vianny

Osaro Moses

Desmond Okoduwa

Obi Isaac

Joshua Omoruyi

Iyabosa Omoruyi

Jeffery Omoruyi

Odion Alex Idada

Aisosa Aiyeki

Prosper Aimiomwona

Cherish Omoruyi

Kelly Omoruyi

Victor Osaze

Obobor Moses

Timothy Ogie

Osemuahu Godspower

Bonny Stephen

All defendants pleaded guilty to their charges. Counsel for the EFCC, I.K. Agwai, Ibrahim Faisal, and Ahmed Salihu, urged the court to convict the accused, while their legal representatives to request leniency from the court, highlighting the remorse they had shown.

Speaking on the ruling, an EFCC representative said, “This judgment sends a strong message that the law will catch up with those engaging in fraudulent internet activities. We remain committed to our fight against cybercrime.”

Justice Braimoh sentenced seven of the defendants, including Vianny, Idada, and Kelly Omoruyi, to two years imprisonment with an option to pay a fine of N200,000 each. Meanwhile, Iyabosa Omoruyi, Joshua Omoruyi, Prosper Aimiomwona, and others were handed three years imprisonment, also with an option of paying N200,000 each. Desmond Okoduwa received a heavier penalty of three years or a fine of N500,000.

In addition to the sentences, the court ordered the forfeiture of luxury cars—Toyota Camry, Mercedes Benz 350, Toyota RAV4, and Mercedes Benz C300—seized from Okoduwa, Isaac, and Aiyeki to the federal government. Other assets, including laptops, phones, and funds in their bank accounts, were also confiscated.

What you should know

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been intensifying its efforts to combat fraud across Nigeria.

In a similar case, Ibrahim Nuhu Shuaibu is facing charges for impersonating a Group Executive Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and defrauding victims of over N47 million.

Shuaibu, who operated under the alias Ishaku Abdulrazak, was arraigned before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on multiple counts, including criminal breach of trust and obtaining money under false pretenses.

The EFCC revealed that Shuaibu, in collaboration with a now-deceased accomplice, Iliya Garba, deceived victims by promising to supply petroleum products. One of his victims, Faisal Safiyanu, transferred N47 million to Shuaibu’s account after being misled, only to find out that the promised products were never delivered, nor was his money returned.