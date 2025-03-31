Mobile phone technicians in Nigeria, under the umbrella of the Association of Mobile Communication Device Technicians of Nigeria (AMCODET), have urged the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) to mandate the registration of mobile phones at the point of purchase.

The technicians argue that such a policy would be crucial in curbing the rampant issue of phone theft and improving security in the country’s mobile device industry.

Mr. Kehinde Apara, the President of AMCODET, made this appeal during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He emphasized that the registration of phones would drastically reduce theft, as it would be more difficult for criminals to sell stolen registered phones.

“Registration of mobile phones will reduce theft to the barest minimum, as it will be difficult for thieves to sell registered stolen phones,” Apara stated.

Unfair accusations against technicians

He further explained that the mandatory registration would not only help address the issue of theft but also reduce the harassment faced by technicians.

Many of AMCODET’s members have been wrongfully accused by security agencies of being involved in mobile phone theft simply because customers often bring stolen devices to them for repair.

“We are calling for registration of new mobile phones because we believe it will also reduce harassment of our members by security agencies.

So many of our members have been labelled accomplices in theft cases, because customers bring stolen phones to them to repair. We believe this is unfair to such innocent people,” he said.

NIN-SIM linkage limitations

Apara also highlighted the association’s past efforts in advocating for phone security initiatives, particularly the NIN-SIM linkage, which was introduced to address issues of insecurity and mobile theft.

While he acknowledged the positive impact of the linkage, he stressed that it was not enough to fully tackle the problem.

“The NIN-SIM linkage is the brainchild of AMCODET, noting that the idea was sold to the Nigerian Communications Commission to curb insecurity and theft, but that it is not enough,” he said.

In addition to advocating for phone registration, Apara called for increased support from individuals and the private sector to strengthen Nigeria’s mobile phone industry.

He believes that the country has the capacity to develop its own technology, but that it requires the support of both individuals and organizations to make this a reality.

“We need individuals’ support to develop our industry, rather than relying on the government for everything. The country has the capacity to develop its own technology, but needs the support of individuals and organisations to make it happen,” Apara said.

Despite the challenges, Apara remains optimistic about the future of the mobile phone industry in Nigeria. He believes that with the right support, the country can reduce its reliance on imported technology and begin to develop its own mobile devices.

Apara emphasized that Nigeria has the potential to develop its own technology with the necessary backing.